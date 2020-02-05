It’s good to be Donald Trump today

Everything falls into place.

It’s great to be Donald J. Trump this morning – now it’s about as good as it has ever been since he became president three years ago.

The final accusation of hoax will be over this afternoon, his approval ratings are always high, the address of the State of the Union is in the can and the most important thing is that his Democratic opponents are so desperate that they are forced to steal their own intramural elections of each other.

Joe Biden has fallen and he cannot get up. It didn’t matter that they killed the last poll before the caucuses, because he was already in freefall. The National Democrats made it even worse for him when they arranged the schedule of the “trial” accusation in the Senate, so that Biden was the only major candidate in the Hawkeye state for days before Monday night caucuses.

The more Biden Iowa had for himself, the faster he fell into the polls. Every evening there was a gaffe-a-palooza on TV. During the Super Bowl weekend, they flew in reinforcements, including Rep. Steve Lynch, D-South Boston.

Whatever they did, however, the hacks couldn’t help but Uncle Joe, who likes the original Uncle Joe in Petticoat Junction, is rather slow at the crossroads. Let’s go to the video.

Joe crawls around the stage in Cedar Rapids while we participate in the ongoing meltdown:

“I do this, I hate to acknowledge it … how is your husband?”

He saw someone or something – Lynch maybe? Or maybe just a hallucination?

“Great to see you … This is one-a – the leaders in Mass legis -, a really really, really nice man …”

He just can’t figure out what his name is. But does he get extra praise for remembering from which state Lynch is from?

“In any case…. Oh … thank you for being there.”

Wherever here is. In which century does Biden think he is at this specific moment?

“Talking about loyalty, talking about loyalty … God loves you … thank you … but at least it is that uh … I forgot what the hell I would say … Excuse my language.”

So the Iowa Dems finally released some caucus “results” on Tuesday afternoon, showing that Mayor Pete Buttigieg held on to a slight lead. That will be the most important story on the news, at least an hour or two, until the State of the Union speaks, and then this afternoon the acquittal of President Trump in the Senate.

When the other 38% of the Iowa results come in, perhaps, say, probably, Bernie wins. But by that time it will be too late. The news cycle has continued.

Either way, win or lose, Bernie doesn’t get a “mo” to come to New Hampshire’s primary primary school next week.

Mission accomplished!

That is how the National Democratic Party views it, I think. They want to stop the Brooklyn Bolshevik Bernie at any cost, including the ridicule and anger that caused their stunt yesterday.

But for what purpose? Is Mayor Pete the answer? Last night in Laconia, in his second speech on victory in the Eastern Time Zone, he imitated Obama’s speech patterns – I kept expecting that his election would put an end to rising sea levels, or “if you like you keep your doctor, you can keep your doctor. “

Blacks don’t care much about Mayor Pete. We know the Bernie Bros hate him. Great, let’s all get on the Buttigieg bandwagon. It is more likely that the bosses just try to buy some time until they can think of their next step to Stop Bernie.

The other thing they had to achieve with the caucuses was to keep Biden above 15% so that he could get a few delegates and thus remain at least a viable candidate.

The over-under to get delegates was 15% and in the first count, Biden had 15.6%. Look at it this way: the party bosses took over and made it – at least until the rest of the “results” came in.

There is an old saying: I’d rather be lucky than good. Do you think Donald Trump ever heard that?

Bernie or Buttigieg or Biden or the fake Indian – can one of these people beat Trump? There is another old saying: you can’t beat anyone with anyone.

Everything falls into place.