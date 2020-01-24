“It’s irresponsible” – Maryland policeman who handcuffed ex-NBA players

A Maryland policeman who responded to a physical report and eventually recorded one of the men involved in the fight after realizing that he was a concerned ex-NBA player was suspended, the police said.

36-year-old West, who played for Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, announced in 2008 that he had bipolar disorder.

According to the police, Prince George’s police department responded to the call for a clash between two men in Oxon Hill.

“When officers arrived on site, the two men were already separated and no longer involved in an argument,” the statement said. “Officers observed that one of the men was bleeding from his face and decided to handcuff the other man while the patrol officers started their on-site investigation.”

Both West and the other man who allegedly knew each other refused to indict and receive medical help.

Two videos were distributed after the incident

On social media, one of them shows West shirtless and handcuffed

asked what happened. During the recording, West claims that he was addressed

from the other man with the gun. Then he screams when he is

further questioned.

The video was shot by one of the officers who responded to the scene, the department said.

“We learned that the social media video that shows the man in handcuffs was taken by a Prince George county police officer,” the department said. “The circumstances under which the video was recorded and published are now the subject of an internal investigation. This officer is now suspended until the outcome of this investigation is available. “

At a press conference on Tuesday, Prince George’s police chief Hank Stawinski said: “It is irresponsible that (the video), which was recorded by a Prince George’s County police officer, is in the hands of the public. I believe that it belongs to me , this department belongs to it. “

Several people, including former teammates and coaches, have publicly shown and offered their support to West after the troubling video went viral.

