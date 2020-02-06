“It’s like therapy”: Florida inmates train guard dogs in a new program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Seminole County inmates dealing with drug problems train guard dogs to make them more adoptable.

The program is preparing to send its first graduates out into the world.

Two dogs picked up as strays have been in prison for eight weeks.

The dogs visited, but with a purpose.

“It’s something that is good for all of us. It’s like therapy,” said inmate Eva Viruet.

For the women in the Department of Seminole County Prison, reserved for those who have been arrested and are working to leave behind opioids, it has been suggested that stray dogs be trained so that the dogs know simple commands and behaviors.

“It has made my path to recovery much more therapeutic. They do a lot for us. We do a lot for them, but I think they do more for us,” said Kayla Latham.

The women who go through the program can say how much the program has helped them, but the theory for the dogs is that they are more likely to be adopted if they are well trained and have better manners.

“One of the participants said that these animals don’t judge, they just feel good,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Basic obedience training is given by inmates who have had their own problems.

“You kind of feel upset or something bothers you like me, I come down, I fell asleep once and read in front of her cage,” said Viruet. “I think this process means that I can be proud of myself and do great things,” said Lemma.

The hope is that the dogs that were picked up and trained together will also be adopted together.

