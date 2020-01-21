It’s National Squirrel Appreciation Day, and there is actually a lot to appreciate

(KTAL / KMSS) – January 21st is the National Squirrel Appreciation Day, launched by a wildlife rehabilitator to promote the appreciation and understanding of bush tailed rodents.

According to National Today, Christy Hargrove started the day in 2001 to promote a friendly attitude towards squirrels, be it by offering them food and water, or by learning about the creatures that some think are cute but others for pests.

For example, did you know that there are more than 200 types of squirrel? They fall into three types: ground, tree, and flying squirrels. According to National Geographic, in autumn they bury more food than they will recover.

It’s hard to deny that they can be pretty adorable. Every day is Squirrel Appreciation Day for Thumbelina, which was taken in by rehabilitation students as a little pink newborn after she was left behind by her mother in a New York apartment on the 10th floor. The construction outside the building had apparently driven her out of her house.

The most famous is arguably Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel that was saved as an orphan after a hurricane and raised by a family in Florida. It turned out that he was holding on pretty well behind a remote-controlled boat. It would evolve into a show that took 39 years and a few more gray squirrels before the Act ended in 2018 … then to return in 2020 with a brand new show and tour to mark the 40th anniversary.

Of course, not all squirrels go into show business. But many have made the news with their villainous ways and their talent to put themselves in difficult situations.

There was this squirrel that broke into an Atlanta family’s house when they were out of town, triggered the security alarm, and caused an impressive amount of destruction.

Or the one who had a rough day when he was in the bumper of a newspaper car in Columbus, Ohio and needed a little help to get his cock free.

This squirrel had a rough day when he was in the bumper of a news broadcast vehicle in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: WCMH)

Joy followed in October when a squirrel decided to join the praise and worship in an Alabama church through a stained glass window and go to the balcony. Parishioners were inspired to “get a little more spirited than usual”.

If you want to have more fun, check out Ray Stevens “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” on YouTube.

In addition, the word “squirrel” is defined as “agile, tree-living rodent with a bushy tail” and means “hiding money or something valuable in a safe place” that when they put more than 200 walnuts and tons of grass under the hood of a Pittsburgh car Couple stuffed.

There are different types of squirrel around the world (except Australia), and they’re just as likely to get in trouble abroad. Like this little guy who had to be saved when he stuck his tiny head in a manhole cover in Germany.

This Thursday, June 20, 2019, a squirrel is stuck in a gutter cover in Dortmund, Germany, in a photo provided by the fire department. (Fire department Dortmund / dpa via AP)

Then there is the kind of trouble squirrels get into through no fault of their own. An Alabama man was accused of feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel”, which he kept in cages to ensure that it remained aggressive. The squirrel named “Deeznutz” was finally released into the wild.

If you haven’t felt full on this national holiday yet, check out this amazing list 16 things squirrels loveand check #SquirrelAppreciationDay on Twitter.

You will not regret it.