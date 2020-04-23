‘It’s Not a Battle’: The Girl Gets Angry After Father’s Death at COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Home

TORONTO –

A woman whose father died of a new coronavirus infection in Pickering, Ont. Long-term care says the family has been in the dark for 31 dead, inadequate staff and more than 100 people with the disease.

Southbridge Nursing told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that its 233-bed Orchard Villa is retired and long-term care is undergoing multiple cover-ups COVID-19 and has gone to rehab facilities. sick city and government about inadequate support.

Durham Area reported on Wednesday that it is now announcing a move to move hospitals’ property to long-term care.

But families with loved ones say they have received a few tweets about the whole game, and have relied on the media to understand the nature of the problem .

Toronto resident Cathy Parkes said she lost her father, Paul Parkes to the disease last week, although the home was told he was doing well.

“If it wasn’t for the support staff and the nurse’s staff, I would not have the facts about my father. Not only would they put their lives on the line, but we would But they just told me that he did … when I spoke with the administration he always held back information, ”he told CTV News on Wednesday.

“I trust the people who take care of my father … I can’t access it and I don’t see it so I have to take their word for it and I regret this.”

He said senior management had told him that he was fine and eating well, and that his body temperature was not cold for the most part, but, by phone, his father had not yet communicated with him.

“I had to beg myself to be defeated,” he said. “I said, ‘What you told me doesn’t affect the father.’”

Frustrated and disturbed, he managed to find the front desk attendant and arrange a meeting with his father the day before his death.

“The woman pushed her bed, opened the curtains … put her phone on, but she couldn’t hold the phone, she couldn’t open her eyes, she couldn’t answer. or speak. “

He said he asked staff to give him oxygen to help with breathing or breathing but they said he was not involved. He said, “It’s not a battle.”

On April 15, he said he received a call that his father had died. They asked him when he was going to get his body ready and wait for his belongings.

Parkes says he is speaking out now with concern for other residents and staff. He said he had heard from staff about staff shortages and lack of personal protective equipment.

A spokeswoman for Southbridge Caring told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that 98 people and 24 staff had been diagnosed with positive disease at Orchard Villa’s long-term care home and 17 residents. and 6 employees tested positive for the elderly who were at home. The.

“Fathers dined with me. I found out they were gone. My mom had a friend there … She also passed away,” Parkes said.

“I go to the funeral home and I see every face I know and it hurts because I know it’s not me. My husband never wanted to see anything like this left. He always encourages us to use our voice to speak out if we find the wrong. ”

“It would have been easy to lock myself in a bubble of grief but I couldn’t because dad didn’t want that. I thought it was appropriate to say something to the people who were still there. .. They need to know what happened. “

Other families speak out

Toronto resident Sandy Brown said she was concerned about the support she received for her 91-year-old mother, who was in a long-term care home and who had a positive diagnosis.

“I was really sad because we didn’t have enough staff to take care of the people. The staff was over and I didn’t know what to do from day to day,” he told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

“It’s scary. I could see my mom [even the window] and she had to have a drink [but] I couldn’t reach the glass and it was far from us. I couldn’t find his glasses … which had been gone for ten days. ”

“It feels really scary. I can’t hug it.”

He said he called on workers across the state to tell them about staff shortages.

He said “This is not a special work day and they do not have a minimum of staff,” “We have people who are missing, people who are seriously affected by COVID-19, workers who fear for their lives. “

CTV News Toronto has contacted the long-term care center for comments from families, but the agency said it could not comment.

Toronto-area resident Shawn Fidler, whose mother lives in Orchard Villa, said he had not heard of the 31 deaths or the total number of patients at home until his sister’s friend heard Him on the news.

Fidler told CTV News Toronto Wednesday morning “Concerns are all around as there is no connection to what really happened in that building,”

“There are more than 100 cases. That’s a lot for their co-workers, and the big fear for us is that we don’t know what kind of support he or she gets. “

He said last week he had been told that only two people had died, and was therefore confused about the time of the 31 deaths.

“We need some answers on what happened,” he said.

A woman named Shirley, who did not want her last published, told CTV News Toronto that her 89-year-old husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease, lives in the retirement area of ​​Orchard Villa.

He said he was diagnosed with the virus well last week and it was found that he did not have dinner that night until 7:40 p.m.

“This person is desperately trying to get their food and drink … like he has forgotten,” he said.

“It just killed me inside. It’s not him. You come here and you see people getting out in small cars and we did not report the number, we did not receive the report that 31 people died. “

“They don’t share our information and that’s what really bothers me. You cannot blame the staff for not cleaning up. They are short-term workers, they score well, they are winners, they are still out there. “

District Duhram ordered the hospital to assist

In the new order, the Durham District Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Kyle requested that Lakeridge Health, the Durham Area Hospital’s need for support and lead long-term care facilities in the care, investigation and response to the condition, as well as providing care residents.

“We find this to be a stressful, difficult and stressful time for residents and their families, as well as the staff of Orchard Villa, and we know that the staff is really concerned for the safety and health of everyone in this home, “Dr. Kyle said in a news release Wednesday.

“The health department and Lakeridge Health will work closely with Orchard Villa to provide the necessary services to help reduce or eliminate the health risks involved. with modern anti-virus protection now-19. “

Parkes, who lost his father to COVID-19 at home, said the decision gives him hope.

“It gives me hope … I don’t want to do this if I’m not concerned for the people who are still in the house and it gives me hope. It’s a step in the right direction. . “

The region is urged to provide long-term care with the help of hospital equipment to carry out inspections of insiders, staff and visitors and result in improved access to care. Take care all the time.

It also requested ongoing monitoring of the delivery of medical facilities and the need for inspection to gain new access, as well as to manage critical customer service.

He also ordered the removal of stools and tests to control the attack and “the implementation and use of infection, prevention and control.”

The area said the infection, prevention and management team and the medical team from Lakeridge Health will work with Orchard Villa to measure the condition at home.

Susan deRyk, interim president and CEO of Lakeridge Health, said, “Lakeridge Health’s expert in infectious disease prevention and clinical teams, who have a strong background in treating patients, will to Orchard Villa immediately, “

“Today, we will investigate the current state of the event and develop action plans to provide care and treatment to support the best outcomes for residents.”

The long-term care center said all its residents are now being tested and much hope is expected over the next five days by Durham Public Health.

“The recent past has created unprecedented challenges. We have reached out to Lakeridge Health for help, and we are delighted that they have answered our call, ”Ryan Bell, CEO of Southbridge Care Brands, said in a news release.

“Our focus is on the best care and keeping our people safe. We look forward to the support of our healthcare staff. ”

