‘It’s not great, but it works’: Mississippi doctor uses garden hose, lamp timer and electronic valve to create replacement ventilation devices – News – The Palm Beach Post

JACKSON, miss. – As states around the country are asking for respirators to help respiratory patients with COVID-19, the University of Mississippi Medical Center is building its own non-replaceable fans with supplies found in the hardware store.

Dr. Charles Robertson, a pediatric anesthesiologist at UMMC and the principal behind the idea, said he is working to make “an absolutely simple ventilator that we can build into parts available in any city, you don’t need special tools to assemble and can be done quickly as needed.”

Made from “mainly a garden hose, lamp timer and electronic valve,” less than $ 100 called a Robertson Ventilator called a ventilator can be assembled in about 20 to 30 minutes, meaning a dedicated four to five group could produce nearly 100 a day if needed, he said.

Demonstrating the operation of the machine at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Robertson launched a breathing apparatus attached to the mannequin. The mannequin’s chest began to rise and fall.

Robertson Fan: “The brain behind the brain is actually a lamp timer”

“The things behind the brain are actually a lamp timer,” he said. “It’s not great, but it works. This would be available as a last resort if numbers are likely to grow in mind.”

While on-demand fans may go to the states that have bought the most, Robertson noted that the parts collected are from Home Depot and Lowe’s.

“No one has competed with me for them,” he said.

As of Tuesday, UMMC staff had assembled 170 ventilators, Robertson said, doubling the hospital’s capacity. They have spare parts to make 75 more.

Because of the supplies included and their wide availability, UMMC has “the ability to make more quickly if we need them,” he said.

Dr. Richard Summers, deputy chancellor of UMMC’s research, spoke of the lack of traditional fans, saying, “As a search plan, we are looking for the independence of our state.”

Mississippi University Medical Center is applying for an FDA emergency permit

Summers said Robertson fans have been tested and proven successful in both laboratory animals at the UMMC and in the simulation. They work well, even under the conditions we can expect with COVID lungs.

The hospital has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency license for Robertson fans if traditional fans are already in use.

Dr. Alan Jones, Ph.D. in emergency medicine, said the UMMC currently has 80 to 90 conventional ventilators. As of Tuesday, nearly 20 patients with COVID-19 and another 20-30 non-COVID patients will be in these ventilators.

“I feel like we’re in a position … that if we get to that need, it’s going to be a sad situation,” he said.

Roberston said that if hospitals have an option, a commercially available respirator should be used first, “but with a patient who is likely to die soon, this could be a lifesaver.”

“The function of this respirator is if nothing else is available,” he said. “This is something that can be done quickly.

“The worst case scenario is that it’s only going to happen quickly and within an obvious day or two. We can build so many of these patients to use them.”

Follow Sarah Fowler on Twitter: @FowlerSarah