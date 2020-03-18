‘It’s not true’ – Oprah Winfrey denies becoming arrested for intercourse trafficking

Oprah Winfrey has denied rumors that her house had been raided for the reason that she was engaged in sex trafficking. She also debunked statements that she has been arrested.

The presenter’s identify had been trending on Twitter considering the fact that the bogus story begun on Tuesday night.

The rumors, according to Mailonline, are joined to the QAnon, a conspiracy theory saying there is a “deep state” functioning in opposition to Donald Trump.

The bogus report said that the raid took place in her property in Boca Raton, Florida.

Responding to the news, Winfrey wrote on Twitter: “Just received a telephone connect with that my title is trending. And getting trolled for some awful Faux detail. It’s NOT Real.

“Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the relaxation of the planet.”

“Stay safe everybody,” the media mogul extra.

She was not the only movie star influenced by the hoax. The report also named actor Tom Hanks and Andy Lassner.

Andy Lassner, who performs for Ellen DeGeneres, commented on the rumors about Oprah.

“The staggering total of folks believing a 100% bogus tale about Oprah does not make me experience excellent about the prospects of society continuing,” Lassner stated.