The Cuomo family is not outside the COVID-19 forest, as it were Chris’ Cristina’s wife announced Wednesday evening that their 14-year-old son Mario has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to an article shared by Instagram With family-friendly pictures, Mario is aware of many common symptoms of stroke, including loss of taste and aroma.

“My heart aches for the head because of the illness,” Cristina wrote. “This virus does not discriminate. As long as children are more tolerant, they can suffer from the same symptoms.”

This comes after Chris and Cristina fought on the COVID-19 track. In fact, it was just last week that Chris celebrated rising from the basement, for which he had been with the virus for three weeks.

He said he and his wife were both protected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The famous host posted his show from the Caucasus in the highlands. They share two other children, Bella 17 and Carolina 11.

"After 10 days in a row, feeling a day of dread and dread, the next day I am working on getting my son, Mario, infected with the virus," Cristina wrote in her personal experience. "This virus does not discriminate. Although children are more vulnerable, they can withstand the same amount of symptoms."

“After 10 days in a row, feeling a day of dread and dread, the next day I am working on getting my son, Mario, infected with the virus,” Cristina wrote in her personal experience. He said his experience with the virus “created a different version of me” and that “the hope is to make it stronger, healthier, (and) clearer about the virus in general.”

Cristina admits that she is taking advantage of this situation to feed her son “healthy foods that I cannot deliver.” He also said he “is applying the journal changes to his protocol and focusing on vitamins.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed his support for the family in an interview with Chris Wednesday evening, assuring his brother that Mario will “go well.”

“Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thank you for caring for my family, and for me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your kingdom,” Chris told his brother sincerely, as if painted Only Jared.

Despite Chris’s best efforts to break up with his family right away when he learned that he had successfully tested COVID-19 in early April, his wife had been ill for two weeks. Now, even as they continue to follow the quantine protocol, another family member is sick.

In the meantime, it’s good that Chris and Cristina have been exposed to the virus they have been fighting together and that they are both in a stronger and healthier place to help their children move through it.

