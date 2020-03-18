It’s Official: Brady Joins Bucks

Tampa, Florida. – Tom Brady is back!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official announcement on Twitter on Friday.

Tom Brady is officially Tampa Bay Buccaneer!

—Tampa Bay Buccaneers [@Buccaneers] March 20, 2020

Tom Brady has also posted an announcement on his Instagram page.

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion. Super Bowl MVP 4 times

Brady has spent his entire 20 year career with Patriots in New England

Brady holds 15 NFL records

According to both the ESPN and NFL networks, Tom Brady has reached an agreement to be Tampa Baybucks’ next quarterback. The contract is expected to be around $ 30 million per season.

At the age of 42 he enters his 21 season in the NFL. He has been the best quarterback to play the game so far. Brady holds 15 NFL records, including QB regular season wins [219], division titles [17], playoffs wins [30], and Super Bowl wins [6].

As Brady hit the free agency, there were several teams at least interested in his services, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also, from many in the NFL world, Brady is always his owner and can rely on a New England patriot coach to decide to stay on the only team he played in the first 20 seasons There was feeling. NFL.

On Tuesday morning, Brady visited social media pages and thanked him for staying in Patriot Nation and all over New England. “It’s time to open a new stage in my life and career,” Brady said in a post entitled “Forever Apatriot.”

This move marks the end of the Jamie Winston era in Tampa Bay. Winston was Bucks’ first comprehensive selection of the 2015 NFL draft. Many believed that the Bruce Arian system would be in its second year. This continues the trend that Bucs QB has never signed a second contract.

Brady quickly made Bucs a favorite at NFC in 2020.

And remind – Super Bowl LV is located in Tampa, Raymond James Stadium.

