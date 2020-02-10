It’s Reese Witherspoon against Kerry Washington in New Little Fires Everywhere Teaser

It’s Reese Witherspoon vs. Kerry Washington in the new teaser “Little Fires Everywhere”

During last night’s Academy Awards, Hulu launched a brand new teaser for their upcoming limited series adaptation of Small fires everywhere Highlighting the tension between The characters of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington compete against each other. The series will be available for streaming on March 18. Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: Sundance 2020: NEON & Hulu on Palm Springs Deal, Amazon takes over Uncle Frank

Based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling New York Times bestseller, Small fires everywhere follows the intertwined destinies of the beautiful Richardson family and a puzzling mother and daughter who are turning their lives upside down. History examines the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the wild appeal of motherhood – and the danger of believing that following the rules can prevent disaster.

The series is led by Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon as Elena and Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washington as Mia Warren. These include Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren) and Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson ) and Jesse Williams (Joe Ryan).

RELATED: Steve Martin & Martin Short True Crime Parody Ordered From Hulu

Small fires everywhere is produced by Reese Witherspoons Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (Life unexpected. Casual) will act as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (Hallo Sonnenschein), Pilar Savone (Simpson Street) and Lynn Shelton will also appear as executive producers.