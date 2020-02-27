[‘It’s reward from God’ – Ugandan reveals how she acquired American accent overnight]

A Ugandan businesswoman Victoria Akao has surprised viewers when she attributed her right away American accent to God.

In accordance to Akao, she went to bed and bought up with the accent, adding it was when she interacted with good friends and relations that they pointed to her that her accent experienced changed.

Victoria Akao by way of Urban Television set

“God does amazing stuff, ideal? So I just woke a person morning and the accent just arrived on and I was like ‘okay’ and men and women begun indicating ‘Hey what is up with it?’ And I was like ‘I really don’t know!’ since I did not even realise I was talking like this, so it is God,” Akao explained.

Guidance Pan-African Journalism Subscribe

In accordance to the curious woman, she had been a born-yet again Christian because 2003 and so was not amazed with God’s gift of speaking with an accent.

Akao was part of a Tv set panel the place she also unveiled that she could only attempt talking the indigenous Luganda as the accent might have substituted with her new one particular.

It’s tricky to make any clear which means on Akao’s promises for while

her declare is outlandish it could quite properly be her real truth.