‘It’s ridiculous’: Tampa Bay tourists react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airports nationwide are scrambling to fulfill the needs of a European travel ban established to go into effect on Friday. President Trump introduced the 30-working day ban late Wednesday night time in an effort and hard work to prevent the unfold of coronavirus in the United States.

Experts fear the vacation ban will have a devastating impression on the vacation marketplace.

​8 On Your Facet spoke with employees at Tampa Global Airport who are examining the projected effect it will have on the airport. Suitable now, there are only flights to 3 mainland European towns, Amsterdam, Zurich, and Frankfurt, out of this airport.

According to statistics, previous calendar year a lot more than 22 million folks traveled via TPA.

President Donald Trump said lots of scenarios of coronavirus have been “seeded” by European vacationers, so he’s placing a cease to it.​

8 On Your Aspect spoke with numerous tourists early Friday early morning who have conflicting views on the journey ban.

“I imagine it’s preposterous, a bunch of hype” claimed Lisa Kellogg. “It’s not guarding us from something. I can fly in right here from many other spots and there are no constraints for me to leave from anywhere else from Europe to get to the United kingdom and then I can hop on a flight from London more than, so it’s not accomplishing anything for me at all.”

Others we spoke with disagree.

“I consider it is a good notion,” said traveler Katie Rowe-Ventrucci. “I feel this scare with the Coronavirus is very significant. I think stopping wherever most of it looks to be initiated is a good thought.” A area health practitioner traveling that we spoke with is delighted to see the ban in place. “With Italy remaining locked down and who understands what is likely on in some of these other nations,” stated Dr. Elliot Cazes. “You’ve obtained a lot of potential persons coming in who are by now infected. It is a solid evaluate but I believe it was vital.”

Trump claimed the European vacation ban won’t implement to the United Kingdom. ​He said they will observe the predicament to identify if journey could be reopened before.​

Keep with 8 on your facet for the most up-to-date on this building story.​

