“It’s the second Wuhan”: 30 million Chinese people in a coronavirus lockdown 1,000 km from the epicenter

More than 800 kilometers from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, 30 million people are in detention – some literally in their homes – as the Chinese authorities go to extreme lengths to curb the spread of respiratory disease that is persistently opposed to containment.

In the coastal province of Zhejiang, the most affected region after the province of Hubei, four major cities have put their population under house arrest: only one person from each household is allowed to leave and only delivers shopping every other day.

To leave their homes and enter supermarkets, residents must stamp their government-issued ticket – a kind of passport for the outside world – or scan their special identification codes. Your temperatures are recorded at each gate.

“Every house has closed its doors,” said Chen Zongyao, a 55-year-old man in the north of Wenzhou who happened to stock up on rice and fish before the outbreak reached Zhejiang. “We are totally isolated.”

The world’s attention in recent weeks has been directed to Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan, the cause of a coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 720 people in China and infected more than 34,000. The Chinese authorities have made a military effort to contain the virus in Hubei by building new medical centers and building huge isolation centers in gyms and stadiums.

A similar situation exists in Zhejiang, one of the most prosperous regions in China. Alibaba, the megalithic e-commerce company, is headquartered in the provincial capital of Hangzhou, and Xi Jinping, the current Chinese president, headed the province from 2002 to 2007 as party secretary.

Zhejiang has the most coronavirus infections after Hubei, leading to draconian restrictions in major cities, from Hangzhou and Ningbo, one of the largest ports in the world, in the north to Taizhou and Wenzhou in the south.

The most severe cases occur in Wenzhou, where 421 cases of infection have been confirmed. This is the tallest of all cities outside of Hubei Province. More than 100,000 people from Wenzhou live in Wuhan. Many of them came home for the New Year holidays and brought the infection with them.

Public transportation in Wenzhou has been closed since January 31, and stores had to close by February 18. Funerals and weddings were banned.

“I’m telling you, this place is just like Wuhan now. It’s the second Wuhan,” said a woman who works at a rest stop at the southern toll gate in the city and pointed towards Wenzhou on the other side. She asked not to use her name.

The toll booth was closed except for two lanes, where the police checked papers and temperatures in full protective gear. Only registered city residents were allowed to enter – and were told that they should not leave again.

“Be cooperative for your health when examining,” it said on a sign. In the cars were families with babies, grumpy business people, young couples, all wearing masks.

They queued up with trucks loaded with sweet potatoes and banners on the hoods that said they brought food. The authorities send groceries – fruit, porridge, bread, instant noodles – to prisoners every day.

Food shortages have been discussed in the city. At a Walmart in Wenzhou, long lines of people – sometimes longer than two hours – waited to buy rice, instant noodles, and canned goods. The shop was completely empty, said a buyer.

At the time of the outbreak, approximately 20,000 people were placed in “central quarantine” in Wenzhou hotels, where all those who have had contact with an infected person in the past two weeks or who have been in Hubei have also joined.

Chen Bin, a lawyer, was sent to central quarantine after he returned from his home town in Hubei with his two children and parents-in-law.

Now they are all in different rooms in the same hotel and can only communicate via their phones. At the beginning, Chen said, he couldn’t sleep because he was worried that “even the air was filled with germs.”

“I’m going crazy,” wrote a quarantined woman about Douyin, TikTok in China, from a hotel room in Wenzhou. “I can’t sleep well, I can’t sit well. My whole body hurts,” she wrote, taking selfies.

Others are even less happy.

When a woman from Wenzhou, who had close contact with a confirmed case, saw police officers wearing SWAT equipment and plastic signs, she refused to go to central quarantine.

“I do not need it!” the woman in pink pajamas yelled at the police.

“It is a must! It is a government regulation!” the officer called back, showing a video of the encounter.

The woman stabbed her with a knife to ward her off. They finally subjected her to quarantine.

But it is an unusual case. There was relatively little grumbling here: thanks to the example of Wuhan, people in Wenzhou can see all too clearly what happens when movement is permitted.

“I think people understand and agree with politics to turn everything off,” Chen said. “You are afraid of the virus.”

In a nearby apartment complex, a 32-year-old mother using the English name “Lemon” said that she learned to cook during the lockdown that she spends in her apartment with her husband and 4-year-old daughter.

“I’m fine if I stay home longer,” Lemon, who works in a government job and didn’t want to be identified, said on the phone when her daughter giggled nearby. “She is too small to understand what is happening. All she knows is that the virus wearing a crown is terrible and we cannot get away from home.”

A woman who runs a small ironworks in the area has had to close her shop indefinitely. “Life is more important than making money,” said the woman, who only wanted to be identified by her last name Xia.

Nevertheless, the situation in the city has led to an outbreak of anti-Wenzhou sentiment, similar to the exclusion described by people from Hubei. People who were ordered to quarantine at home found that they were not welcome on their premises, and their neighbors took them to a hotel instead.

Some people in other parts of Zhejiang reported extreme reactions when they returned from their trips to Wenzhou.

Local authorities put a “No visitors allowed” sign on Allen Li’s family home in Hangzhou and locked the door with a metal chain from the outside. “We argued with them, but they said it was a top decision,” Li told the South China Morning Post. “We understand that we shouldn’t go out. But that’s not human. What if a fire burns in our house at midnight and we can’t get anyone to unlock it?”

Right now people are crouching down there. Chen, the well-equipped resident of north Wenzhou, expects to be home for weeks: “I think there is no hope that the ban will end this month.”