“It’s time for our country to live together”

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, also a candidate for the 11th congressional district of New York, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart news Saturday and discussed the deadly outbreak. of coronaviruses in America, specifically in New York.

“Last night, there were 43 deaths, and it’s extremely tragic and we try our best to avoid this guy and also to make sure we’re getting the right material at our hospitals and our people’s homes,” Malliotakis. told host Matthew Boyle when he began to express the importance of putting protective material in the hands of healthcare professionals.

“We also need fans,” Malliotakis continued. “We have increased our ability to test, which is why you see the numbers in New York increasing. … I think it is very important that people stay at home. I know many people do not listen to these recommendations, but they are critical. that we can’t flatten the curve that people do their best to stay indoors when possible. “

Malliotakis also emphasized the importance of not appearing “in the hospital or your doctor’s office,” and said that people who feel symptomatic should call their primary care physician first.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wanted to release inmates in the city who are “vulnerable” to contracting the coronavirus.

Malliotakis, who fought de Blasio for mayor, said there are many “left-wing elected officials who use it as an opportunity to push their agenda forward.”

“What people need to understand is that in upstate New York, there are only about 10 percent of the arrested population who are actually imprisoned before trial,” he said. “The new bond laws that came into force on January 1 under Governor [Andrew] Cuomo are extremely dangerous, as they practically leave out of 90% of the arrested population, including some grave and violent.”

Malliotakis also stated that “public health should be the main problem” for de Blasio.

“We are targeting President Trump, from Governor Cuomo,” Malliotakis said. “If the mayor wants to focus on these other things, he can do it.”

“It is a time for our country to meet, and we are seeing it with our president and we are seeing it with our governor to meet to serve the people of our state,” he said, moment “set aside politics”.

Malliotakis also noted the coronavirus’s financial impact on small businesses, saying he wants to make sure it is “part of the discussion.”

“We need to help people who have lost their jobs or are out of work because they are sick, the companies have been temporarily closed,” said Malliotakis, who added that he believed the recovery would be a long time ago and that Americans needed relief. now.

“A lot of things happen and a lot of moving parts, but we all work together, and that’s the most important thing,” Malliotakis concluded.

