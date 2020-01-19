It’s time for Trudeau to line up with Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also demonstrated his message discipline and empathy in responding to events.

Last week, Trudeau informed the Canadians that trusted intelligence reports revealed that Flight 752 was shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles. He followed his script closely. He did not give words to Donald Trump’s sanctions against Iran to those who called for Canada. He offered nothing to those who asked if Trump’s escalations had any responsibility for 57 deaths in Canada. Trudeau’s reactions focused on the loss of relatives, the actions of Iran, and involvement in the investigation.

A shift came this week. “Tensions” and “escalation” are necessary conditions of the tragedy, he argued. Still, there was no mention of Trump or any specific, attributable escalations.

The liberals have stuck to a communications policy since Trump’s inception that the US President has not been criticized for.

That could soon become untenable. There may be a moment of public divergence with Trump. And the prime minister might be wise to prepare for events now – not just react to them later.

Some may take comfort in Trump because they believe that he is an irrational and ignorant fool who is sure to destroy himself. But there is a pattern. For Trump, transactions like NAFTA, the World Trade Organization or the Iranian nuclear deal are not concluded according to the anonymous laws of business or international diplomacy. They are deals that were negotiated by negotiators and worked out by the authorities.

And so Trump turns power to an almost explosive level – by breaking norms, imposing illegal tariffs, breaking international law, lying, and making factual accusations – to focus power on an opponent and get the deal you want. And everyone is an opponent, including Canada. And we are not prepared for that.

Trump spoke to NAFTA with reassuring words about minor changes. Shortly before the bell rang to begin the NAFTA talks, he hit us with illegal tariffs on steel and aluminum, calling Canada a national security threat.

Trudeau and Company had a plan that brought warm diplomacy to Washington insiders. But as the infamous Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until I hit them in the face.” And as a result, Trump received his concessions from Canada.

Trump put more face to the treatment of refugees. Trudeau’s plan was to accept Syrian refugees. But shortly after his election, Trump restricted asylum, overturned the proper procedure, and spoke at a fascist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of the “very fine people” who led to the murder.

The border crossings on Roxton Road increased. And Trudeau’s daily political strikes led to a reversal of politics – now the Liberals want to expand the Safe Third Country Agreement and align the asylum laws of Canada and Trump on our southern border.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was another blow. The extradition request in connection with the arrest of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in China gave Trump a significant impact on Canadian China policy. Now Trudeau hopes that Trump will negotiate the freedom of Spavor and Kovrig. If this succeeds, Trump will no doubt have to pay a price for it.

Canadian agriculture is hit. The US negotiators’ emerging business in China guarantees new US agricultural sales of $ 40 to $ 50 billion. Nice for republican rural constituencies and agricultural businesses. But it’s a good bet that US profits mean losses from Canada.

The strategy of silence was maintained. Trade and diplomatic power can dwindle quietly without much notice.

But Trump’s focus on Iran can do something else – not a quiet erosion, but a sharp and noisy choice whether to join or part. Trump has now proposed that NATO forces be more involved in the Middle East. He has called for more sanctions against Iran – a call from the Canadian conservatives that was quickly repeated.

If Canada wants to be able to differentiate itself if these new Trump threats become a reality, Trudeau’s response cannot wait for the bell to ring. A leader who may have to go different paths later must now find the ground.

He doesn’t have to say the T word. But a leader of a damaged nation has every right and reason to speak about the safety of his people. Warn of tensions that lead to the death of innocent people. About de-escalation. About peace.

It is worth standing on this floor to reestablish Canadian values ​​and honor the victims of Flight 752. But it can also prepare the ground for a sharp decision that a president cannot make, who – under charge and in the face of the electorate – will soon pull us deeper into his infernal vortex.

