It’s time to admit, Frank Lampard was never the right choice

“We beat you at home, we beat you.” Stop crying, Frank Lampard!

Born in Elland Road and inspired by Oasis, this iconic song has become the face of Frank Lampard’s tenure in the championship. Conceived by Leeds United fans on the theme of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” it was designed to make fun of Lampard’s irritated and exasperated responses to the infamous “Spygate” scandal.

Although diluted by Derby’s playoff semi-final victory which put out what was perceived to be Leeds’ best opportunity to get back on the top of the leaderboard, the words make sense to this day, until London, in a different way of course.

It’s time to cry, Frank Lampard.

An alarming dip in form has seen Lampard’s men stingy 4 times in their last 11 Premier League games. Chelsea’s strong vicissitudes of fortune did not come out of the blue. The Lampard revolution seems to have had its day and it is, frankly, something that it should have seen coming.

What is even more mind-boggling is Lampard’s lack of confidence in forcing his hand off the shelf. Despite the lifting of the transfer ban, there were no significant arrivals or departures at Cobham.

Reinforcements are necessary and necessary at the same time. Mason Mount looks exhausted, Tammy Abraham is injured, N’Golo Kante is a ball from the player he was and the less we talk about the back left puzzle, the better. Chelsea lack confidence and this was manifested in his performance on the field.

Tammy Abraham assumed the goal load with 13 Premier League goals. While several names, including Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele, were mentioned, there was no concrete approach. Edinson Cavani seems to be on his way to the club, but we must question the reasoning behind the pursuit of a 32-year-old man when much younger alternatives are up for grabs.

Lampard’s possession-based approach has done more harm than good to Chelsea in recent times. Strict adherence to this creed has allowed the London-based party to open up to the counter-attack on several occasions. 32 goals have been conceded by this defense of Chelsea, the one who begs, pleads for new supplements. They were not helped by Kepa’s inability to “Kepa” the ball out of the net.

Frank Lampard is not a stern and fiery presence in the locker room, unlike a certain Mr. Jose Mourinho. While Jose tends to lose the locker room most of the time, he does not shy away from his duties.

Mourinho takes no prisoners and Lampard may well add such elements to his plans. Sometimes all you need is hard love. Too much is used for harmful purposes, but nothing has the same effect. So start crying Frank, or rather, make your players cry.

It is somewhat miraculous that Chelsea are still in fourth place in the league. Tottenham and Manchester United have gone through a similar tumultuous period and have been unable to take advantage of Chelsea’s inconsistencies.

Failure to secure Champions League football will be cataclysmic for a club of Chelsea stature. The time has come for Lampard to force his opinions on the board and wake them up from their sleep. Chelsea have only until February 1 to save their season.

So start crying Frank Lampard, start crying on the board, plead for them so that you can shape the team to your image. Otherwise, the revolving door that welcomed so many of your predecessors signals to you, but not immediately.

