It’s time to face Steven’s trauma about the future of Steven’s Universe this week

I compared Steven Steven’s Future to the tops of Sailor Moon, Dragonball, Twin: The Sixth Season of the Return and possibly the Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In each example, the story that I am trying to make is to give a story to American kids that has no precedent in the animated films. She-Ra shows like: Prince of Power and OK K.O. Let it be Heroes, Steven would not exist without the Universe, just like the Steven Universe Adventure Time. But while Adventure Time is facing uncertainty, Steven Universe has been more direct, emotional and also with their own battles. Every battle in Steven Universe has a direct emotional purpose and consequence. The challenge that currently debates Steven Universe’s future is the fact that all limited series have had a great fight: Stephen is struggling with himself and has no idea what side he is or what he will look like. whom.

Each episode that we see in Steven is approaching a problem and seemingly solved, but the pain lingers. Thats itTogether “(A +) An episode that Steven says will not return this time, at least not immediately. In this episode, Steven feels uneasy, so like many boys before him, he decides to marry the girl he loves the best way to solve his problems. Connie offers a simple dessert, a walk on the beach they meet and a beautiful song. But Connie had always had great dreams about her future, and now she’s sure that getting married will ruin them.

Since the beginning of the limited series, he has been studying at the school for a year, and has been studying for a junior school and planning to attend college. When Forever opens, he tries to decide between a political science or a sociology major that is entirely in line with his personality and the adventures he has with Stephen. In the past, Johnny has put aside his work to keep Steven in the fight, even reading under Pearl to learn how Gul will use his sword. For a while, it seemed like Connie was going to be a knight. While watching him in battle, I once again thought of Utena Tenjou. But the magical girl’s life was never the way Connie’s and Stephen was the last.

Watching a 16-year-old boy offer his first girl he doesn’t love is such a unique experience of the 90’s. Popular, followed by Lloyd Dobbler, is a type of extreme optimism, the most influential romantic hero of the 80s to hit the screen. You can watch everything from where you can hardly wait until Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies. He is the man standing around. He is the one who looks after the girl and loves her forever. However, the romantic boy protagonist Steven recalls that most of Cory Matthews in the movie “Forever Together,” made the boy very young and spent the rest of his life in Boy Meets World. And very few have succeeded in living in a comfortable world with trauma or difficulty. Steven, by contrast, has only known trauma. He is now 16 years old and does not know what is normal for him and how we can obtain it.

Thank goodness “Growing Pains” (A +) Forcing Steve to admit that they are traumatized. The term PTSD is never used in the episode, but because of what happened here and the first 12 episodes I was so frustrated. I had no idea how much I was worried about this cartoon child until I finally went to see the doctor and talk to a health worker about their experiences. As a person who goes to therapy twice a week, I know how important it is to talk to a trusted person about the complexities of life. I really hope the kids are still watching right now, because the earlier they hear it, the better.

Steven had turned pink all season, but now turned into pink * and * giant after Connie rejected his offer. Connie rightly brings Steven to see his mother, who gives Steven his first test. Connie’s mother has always been a must-have voice in the show, and it’s been a pleasure to see her back in recent episodes. He is probably the only person in Steven’s life who treats him like a child and needs his moment in his journey. For many years the universe has been burdened and burned.

I don’t need to repeat all the speeches he gives here. You also saw, you know. But in my short life, I want to add that as a person who is dealing with excessive trauma, he is completely right to everything. Physically persistent trauma is one thing, but emotional healing is something else. Steven’s salvation in the universe does not mean he has the means to save himself. That is why it is so important to seek help and give some form of advice. This is what I want for Stephen all season and this is what I want for everyone.

Connie’s mother says, “Childhood trauma can have a lasting impact on how your body responds to stress.” “Your body now responds to small threats as life is in danger.” Steven has been in a tough mode all his life and doesn’t know how to slow down. Now that he understands it, what does he want to do about it?

Critical observations:

“You’re 16 years old and you’ve never been to a doctor ?!” THANK YOU VERY MUCH. OUR HEALTH.

Connie encourages Connie to offer Ruby and Sapphire Peak Them.

Dogcopter is getting married !!! And he’s gay !!! Love him.

I’m not lying, I’d probably accept Stephen’s offer.

“Your soulmate is not your missing, your compliment.” Sage Garnet.

The point where Connie’s mother tries to test Steven’s reflexes and bumps is a small point.

“How can I live my life if it always seems like I’m ready to die!” it is the most heartbreaking real line I’ve ever heard.

