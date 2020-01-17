It’s winter in Chicago – and we keep moving Natalie Moore

Psst. I have a secret. Let’s try and keep it between us, because I hate to rock the region with this devastating news. Brace yourself: it’s winter in Chicago.

You might think this is obvious – falls in temperature, snow covering the prairie, bare trees and bodies bundled as burritos – but unfortunately the season comes as a surprise to many every year. The result is the winter whining all the time. “Why do we live here?” “It’s so cold outside.” “Why is there snow?”

People pretend unbelief in nature.

I am sick of the annual performative winter whine sound. Last year, when a winter storm hit the New York area, a local news channel also did the performative person-on-the-street interview about the weather. A woman named Diane, with a New York accent as thick as a pastrami deli sandwich, answered the news reporter in an unbelieving tone. She did not understand why people were angry with snow. No less in the winter.

“We are a bunch of weird people,” Diane shouted. “If it was summer and it was snowing – yes. It is winter! Hey! It is winter. I’m not surprised. I love it.”

Diane’s common sense warmed me up to what was probably a cold winter’s day here. I already despise talking about the weather. When it’s winter, it bothers me more. I like to live in a climate with all four seasons. Constantly complaining about the winter, the season will not be replaced by summery Lake Michigan beach days. I get the inconvenience of winter. Everything takes a little longer to do. Car batteries are discharged. Flights are subject to delays. Bad drivers. Gray skies make us blue. January is especially tough when the post-holiday hangover takes place.

We forget that winter does not stop the city from moving. We are better than that. Life is still going on and we refuse to be paralyzed by snow.

I remember the January 1999 snowstorm. My friends and I went to a club on Elston Avenue; it was full and no one heeded the warnings of meteorologists. (Coming home was a three-day trial, but we were in our early twenties and made it fun!)

During the 2014 pool vortex, a New York-based Chicago friend decided to get the most out of a canceled flight. She celebrated her birthday here on a speakeasy. Me and her other friends packed the basement on Tuesday evening. You would never know that an explosion was spinning around in the Arctic.

My father is not barbecuing upstairs at Christmas.

This is the Chicago that I appreciate. We are meaty and resilient.

I have collected a few tips to prevent you from falling in the winter.

Spend quality time with friends at your home. Winter can be cozy with fireplaces, bourbon and conversation.

Try new recipes that need hours. In the winter I make an eight-hour marinara sauce or an eight-hour lamb on the weekend.

Enjoy winter activities. When I lived in Minnesota, residents got angry when it was a mild winter because it interrupted ice fishing and snowmobiling. That’s the attitude! Ice skating, sledding with your family or having a snowball fight. We live in a winter wonderland.

View photos of humid summer days and remember how you complained about how hot it was.

Warm up with hot chocolate and a visit to the conservatory.

Make a point to enjoy countless cultural offerings in the city – from museums to shopping theater.

Although I don’t make good resolutions for the new year, I use the time to reset in January. I am currently doing the Daniel Fast. In previous years I have done a financial fast of 21 days.

If you really go crazy, do something that reminds you of warm weather. Is there a scent that you wear, drink, order, food that you eat in the summer? Wrap yourself in that memory by surrendering.

I leave you with this: Years ago a Miami friend moved to Chicago. People asked her why on earth she would do that. She said she would take a snowstorm over a hurricane. The next time you feel bad about our winter, remember that it gets dark in Denmark at 3:30 PM. this time of year.

Above all, enjoy the wise words of Diane: it’s winter; let’s work with it.

Natalie Moore is a reporter for WBEZ.org

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com.