It’s World Series or Bust for Dodgers After Mookie Betts Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers at team launches before Game 3 of the NLDS. (Rob Carr / Getty)

If the 2020 MLB season was a poker game, then Los Angeles Dodgers baseball business president Andrew Friedman only increased the stake by about $ 57 million.

That’s how much the Dodgers have to go through in 2020 to pay Mookie Betts and David Price’s salaries, both of which the Boston Red Sox acquired through a three-team deal that closed late Tuesday night.

The deal, in which the Dodgers had to send 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox and 31-year-old pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins, resulted in LA winning the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook for the first time since 1988 Jumping 7: 1 to 4: 1 and increasing the planned total winnings from 99 to 100 – with good reason.

Adding bets to a squad that led the NL in runs, RBI, home runs and slugging last season made one of baseball’s deadliest crimes even more lethal for enemy pitchers.

Betts, who won the AL MVP in 2018, will go into a strong line-up that includes reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger, All-Star Max Muncy, emerging Star Corey Seager and top prospect Gavin Lux.

As a four-time Gold Glover and three-time Silver Slugger, Betts is probably the best baseball player after Mike Trout – he is the second after the LA Angels star in FanGraphs, who has performed exceptionally well since being called to the majors in 2014.

Mookie Betts in the 2018 World Series against the Dodgers. (Billie Weiss / Boston Red Sox / Getty)

And retail, as Dodgers fans know only too well, doesn’t just benefit Los Angeles as Price was included in the deal.

After all, Price defeated the Dodgers in Game 2 and Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, allowing only three runs over 13 innings of work, while 10 were deleted.

The 2012 American League’s Cy Young Prize winner, Price, will be the third starter in a rotation that already includes 2019 all-star Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.

Although the depth of rotation is a little worrying after Maeda’s loss of Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill against Minnesota and Kershaw, Buehler and Price, the Dodgers provide a dynamic 1-2-3 strike for almost any playoff series there the team will be able to shorten its rotation and possibly start its aces in a short pause.

On paper, the Dodgers look like the most talented team in baseball, and while it seems the opposite thanks to the expensive addition of Betts and Price, Friedman isn’t even all-in.

As good as the team should be to start the season, Friedman has the ammunition needed to acquire additional talent throughout the year if the team needs it. Catchers Keibert Ruiz and pitchers Dustin May and Josiah Gray.

Thanks to the relatively low salaries that some of the team’s young stars earn, Friedman should not be prevented from adding even more salary to a salary list that, despite the addition of $ 57, is not even above the luxury tax threshold, adding millions more on Tuesday.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. (Joe Scarnici / Getty)

Aside from a barrage of injuries, there is simply no conceivable excuse for the Dodgers, who have gone into the post-season for seven consecutive years, but who have won the World Series only twice and lost both times of not playing deep into October.

If the Dodgers make it to the World Series and lose to an equally strong New York Yankees team that added Ace Gerrit Cole this offseason, LA should get a pass, but only maybe.

Should a team with two recent MVPs, two Cy Young winners and a squad full of talented players with a significant amount of playoff baseball really lose against anyone?

Probably not. Not that it didn’t prevent the Dodgers from doing it before.

But if this imprisoned LA team somehow manages to miss the World Series this year, it could be time for Friedman to get off the table.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.