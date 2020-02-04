ITV announces the date and time for the first episode of the Tyson Fury series behind the scenes before Deontay Wilder faces each other again

Tyson Fury is the subject of a three-part behind-the-scenes series that will air on ITV next week.

The first episode of “Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King” will air in the UK on Thursday, February 13th at 9pm.

Getty

Tyson Fury tried to crack America in 2019

tactics

Anger promises to dip your hands in gasoline for five minutes a day before Wilder takes on each other again

a special night

Brook vs DeLuca live stream: date and time how to watch and undercard

APPROVED

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 undercard: battles for Rematch blockbusters confirmed

BULK

Tyson Fury shows how a rock body transforms and how a stone is heavier for a rematch

EXPERIENCE

15 top heavyweights, including AJ, Wilder and Fury

collision

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 Date: When Do Superstars Meet in Rematch?

RATING

Deontay Wilder judges Anthony Joshua’s next opponent Kubrat Pulev

TALENT

Dave Allen calls “the woman Katie Taylor has to beat” before the title fight this weekend

CLASSIC

When David Haye and Tyson Fury held a fun press conference for the canceled fight

CHANGE

Tyson Fury revises the three-fight plan to end his career and replaces Whyte with another British

The multi-month program accompanies Fury and his family in his last two fights.

The British defeated Tom Schwarz in June and Otto Wallin in September, but now has a bigger task ahead of them.

The show will also make current preparations for the highly anticipated rematch against Deontay Wilder on February 22nd.

His well-documented battle for mental health is also in the spotlight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEz-pPs7QFw [/ embed]

An ITV press release said: “This brand new three-part series offers an exclusive look behind the scenes of one of the most extravagant and controversial characters from Tyson Fury and his larger-than-life family.

“Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King” follows the “Gypsy King” and his closest and loved one as he prepares to measure himself against his arch-rival Deontay Wilder a second time.

“The series combines a warm and sometimes emotional family saga with raw and unshakable scenes from Tyson that prepare to fight Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin to reveal the most complete and intimate portrait of the Gypsy King ever seen.”

,