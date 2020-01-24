ITV Box Office Service SCRAPPED, “no further plans” to offer pay-per-view

World Boxing News 24/01/2020

The ITV box office, which recently hosted events with James DeGale, Callum Smith, Chris Eubank Jr., and George Groves, has been closed indefinitely.

Although the broadcaster has signed a “milestone deal” with Premier Boxing Champions in 2018, it has struggled to attract subscribers.

Eubank and Renald Quinlan only made 86,000 purchases in 2017, resulting in the network’s future numbers not being released.

It is believed that subsequent programs could not light up the world and could not compete with Sky Sports Box Office.

Sky regularly attracts over 200,000 viewers, even for the lowest shows. While these can reach up to 1.5 million higher.

Only the BT Sport Box Office has been able to measure itself against the power of Sky in recent years. 450,000 purchases were made in Tyson Fury’s first battle with Deontay Wilder.

A second fight will be on BT Sport next month, with high hopes of hitting the 1 million mark.

ITV confirmed on Friday with questions to everyone who asked about the station’s future that all sports, including boxing and AEW wrestling, needed to find a new home.

ITV box-office service update

The ITV till service was discontinued on January 24, 2020. It is no longer planned to display future events on this channel.

What happens to my ITV Box Office account?

As of January 24, 2020, your account was automatically closed. You can no longer access your account.

What happens with my data?

Your data will be processed in accordance with our data protection regulations, which you can find here: www.itv.com/privacy

Does the closure of my ITV Box Office account affect other ITV accounts?

No, only your ITV Box Office account will be closed. All other ITV-related accounts that you keep will continue as usual.

For all other queries

If you have any further questions, please email viewerservices@itv.com