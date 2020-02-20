[itv’s-bt-sport-partnership-content-material-sharing-protection-of-wilder-vs-fury-ii-announced]

RINGSIDE 20/02/2020

BT Activity, ITV and Queensberry Promotions have now announced they will share boxing information and programming in the run up to Tyson Fury’s hugely expected rematch with Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday February 22nd.

On Friday 21st, ITV viewers will be ready to appreciate the 1st epic Wilder v Fury combat from 00.15 – Wilder v Fury 1: Complete Battle Replay.

BT Sport documentary [first aired on Tuesday 18th at 10.45pm and available on the ITV Hub], Round 12: Fury’s Resurrection, seems to be back again on a person of the most iconic rounds in boxing heritage.

Big names from the activity, together with Frank Warren, David Haye, George Foreman and Mike Tyson explore their rapid response and what it intended for boxing and the heavyweight division.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="255" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lfwA9bzKv8Q" width="350"></noscript>

The week of boxing motion culminates on Saturday 22nd with Are living Boxing From York Corridor on ITV at 10.15pm, forward of Wilder v Fury 2.

Struggle Night

Simulcasting on BT Activity and BT Sport Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, BT Sport Combat Evening stay from the well known East London venue headlined by a British Title battle among Tremendous Bantamweight’s Brad Foster and Lucien Reid, in a rematch of their controversial attract from September last yr.

Also that includes will be Bantamweight feeling and nine time novice winner Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann, in his 6th professional combat, and Scotland’s only at any time entire world novice winner Willy Hutchinson. The programme will also include things like create up from the BT Sport group dwell in Las Vegas.

In addition to the slate of shared programming, viewers can tune in on Thursday 20th February to enjoy ITV’s episode 2 of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, a 3 section series which offers unique, driving the scenes access and an unparalleled perception into Tyson Fury’s daily life as he prepares to take on Deontay Wilder for a 2nd time