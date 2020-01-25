ITZY invited on “Good Day New York” and BUILD Series during the American tour

ITZY will make a television appearance during its American tour!

On January 24, FOX5 announced that ITZY would perform “Good Day New York” on January 27 at 9:00 a.m. local time. They will appear on the show a day before their label comrades, Stray Kids.

On the same day, the BUILD series, a live interview show, announced that ITZY would be the show’s guest on January 27 at 1 p.m. (local hour).

ITZY will make its last stop on its US tour, “ITZY? ITZY !, ”in New York on January 26 (local time).

ITZY K-Pop stars on Good Day New York on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

– Fox5NY (@ fox5ny) January 24, 2020

@ITZYofficial to join us.

– BUILD Series (@BUILDseriesNYC) January 24, 2020

ITZY performed on January 24 in Washington, D.C.

