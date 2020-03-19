ITZY, NCT 127, Zico, And BTS Prime Gaon Weekly Charts + Zico Sets File For Most Weeks At No. 1 On Digital Chart

Zico’s “Any Song” has broken a file on Gaon Chart!

“Any Music,” produced on January 13, has taken the best spot on Gaon’s weekly electronic chart for a whole of 7 weeks, breaking the record. Prior to Zico’s “Any Music,” iKON’s “Love Scenario” held the report with six consecutive weeks at the top rated of the electronic chart and proceeds to keep the report for consecutive weeks invested.

“Any Song” was the top music on the electronic chart for 5 months in a row starting from the first 7 days of its launch. IU’s “I Give You My Heart” (from the OST of “Crash Landing on You”) and BTS’s “ON” took the top place for the two months that adopted until eventually “Any Song” rose back again to No. 1 and broke the report for the most months expended as the No. 1 track on the electronic chart.

Test out the top rated five for every single of this week’s charts down below:

Album Chart

New entries ITZY’s “IT’z ME,” VICTON’s “Continuous,” and ASTRO’s “ONE&ONLY” have taken the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4 spots on the physical album chart, respectively. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” went down two techniques to No. 3, although BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” maintains its rank at No. 5.

Down load Chart

NCT 127’s “Kick It” keeps regular at the top rated of the obtain chart and is adopted by new entries ITZY’s “WANNABE” and BTS member V’s “Sweet Night” (from the OST of “Itaewon Class”). Both also songs from “Itaewon Class,” Ha Hyun Woo’s “Stone Block” jumps up to No. 4, and Gaho’s “Start” stays at No. 5.

Electronic Chart + Streaming Chart

Zico’s “Any Song” tops both equally the overall electronic chart and streaming chart and breaks the file for most weeks invested at the top of the electronic chart, as talked about up top. BTS’s “ON” is at No. 2 on the electronic chart and No. 3 on the streaming chart, with Gaho’s “Start” trailing right below it on each charts. IU’s “I Give You My Heart” will take fourth on the digital chart and 2nd on the streaming chart. Both charts for the week are rounded out by Changmo’s “METEOR.”

Social Chart

BTS continues to be the top rated artist on the social chart and is followed by BLACKPINK, NCT 127, IZ*A person, and PSY. This week’s chart is just about identical to previous week’s, with only NCT 127 and IZ*One switching spots.

