ITZY Shares Their One of a kind 1st Put Assure, Picks Member With The Shortest Mood, And More

On the March 17 broadcast of MBC FM4U’s “Kim Shin Young’s Hope Tune At Noon,” ITZY appeared as guests.

To Chaeryeong and Ryujin, who both turned 20 (in Korean age) this yr, Kim Shin Youthful questioned, “Is there a change amongst 19 and 20 many years outdated?” Ryujin replied, “Nineteen feels younger and contemporary.” Chaeryeong hilariously answered, “At 20 many years aged, you can forecast tomorrows weather,” generating Kim Shin Young crack up.

As ITZY’s youngest member and the only 1 however in her teenagers, Yuna shared, “It’s a little refreshing. I’m wearing a mild purple cardigan currently, but I’ve even designed this look refreshing.”

Kim Shin Young also questioned the team if they experienced any initially spot claims for songs reveals. Yuna adorably answered, “If we get very first spot, I want to take in mango shaved ice.” Chaeryeong shared, “I imagine it would be good if we all ate lemons to promote vitamin C ingestion and immune-system wellness.” The girls compromised and determined that if they received initially position on a audio show, they would try to eat both of those lemons and mango shaved ice.

When requested which member has the shortest mood, Yeji picked Ryujin, sharing, “Ryujin from time to time gets mad during observe when we share viewpoints.” Ryujin responded, “I do have a whole lot of anger. Performing in a team has gradually deflated most of it though.”

Yuna also picked Chaeryeong as the member who is usually joking all around. She shared, “I don’t know if she does it to other members, but she’s often joking all around with me.” Chaeryeong discussed, “Since Yuna is so sweet, I want to maintain bothering her.” Yeji picked Ryujin as the dim horse jokester. Lia agreed, sharing, “Ryujin is my favorite, but she’s improved a little bit just after shelling out so a great deal time in a group. In the past, she was very calm, but I like that she now would seem a lot more human.”

Kim Shin Younger also questioned which member was the best at dropping subtle disses, to which Chaeryeong answered, “All our users are very truthful. Yuna is pretty genuine, so she speaks without having a filter,” building her fellow associates giggle.

