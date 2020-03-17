ITZY Talks About Reaction To “WANNABE,” The place They’d Want To Movie A Reality Clearly show, And Much more

On March 17, ITZY appeared as guests on SBS Electrical power FM’s “Park So Hyun’s Appreciate Game” to converse about their most recent comeback!

When questioned how they felt the very initial time they heard their title track “WANNABE,” Yeji answered, “At very first, the clockwork sounds had been not there, but the music felt more complete when they ended up added right after we recorded.” Chaeryeong shared, “It would make me pleased when folks say listening to ‘WANNABE’ raises their self-esteem or can make them really feel additional assured.”

Park So Hyun then questioned the group which member was ideal at living their own greatest existence. Yeji picked Yuna, indicating, “I feel she would choose treatment of herself well and I don’t feel she would at any time slide guiding for the reason that she’s self-confident and dignified where ever she goes.”

A lot of of the girls also picked Lia as the member they have to just take care of most. Chaeryeong, who was the only one particular to choose Ryujin, shared, “Ryujin does not just take treatment of her very own belongings properly.” However, when Lia was questioned what she is not excellent at getting care of, she shared, “My head? Sleep?” making anyone snicker.

ITZY also spoke about filming in Paris for their truth clearly show “Paris et ITZY.” When questioned what they favored most effective, Chaeryeong answered, “The Eiffel Tower was so pleasant.” Lia shared, “When we went from Paris to Germany, the ocean was ideal in entrance of the property we stayed at. The ocean was foggy and gray but I genuinely appreciated the quiet environment of both of those the ocean and the residence.”

When questioned where by they wanted to head next to movie a truth display, Yuna answered, “I really have a passionate watch of Spain. I fantasize about drinking coffee in the afternoon at a cafe and ingesting pasta. Offered the prospect, I want to go appreciate ourselves and go buying with my members.”

