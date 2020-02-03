ITZY, TXT and AB6IX share their thoughts on winning the Rookie Awards at the 29th Seoul Music Awards + Plans for 2020

ITZY, TXT and AB6IX, the hottest rookies of 2019, spoke with Sports Seoul to discuss their awards and plans for this year.

On January 30, the three teams received the Rookie Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards. Given the deadlines and the nerves that accompany a thank you speech, the point of sale gave the groups another opportunity to share all their thoughts on their victory.

In addition to being the fastest group of girls to win first place on a music show from a large broadcast network, ITZY has an incredible total of 10 rookie awards. Leader Yeji shared, “We are very pleased to receive another rookie award. In accordance with last year, the start of this year was good. We are grateful for the JYP staff and family who always work tirelessly for us. I also want to tell my loving and encouraging parents that I am grateful. Lia thanked the fans of the group, MIDZY, for their 10 wins, with Yeji adding: “I think we have won all the awards in our careers thanks to MIDZY. Although we are still lacking, we will become a more hardworking ITZY in order to grow. “

Yuna continued: “Last year was unforgettable. The most memorable thing for me is our first performance. I believe that last year was like a gift for us. I am so grateful that we were able to accomplish so much and spend time with MIDZY. Chaeryoung discussed the group’s plans for 2020, sharing: “If we showed our direction last year, this year we will show a mature side of us that more clearly defines our direction. “

Finally, Ryujin commented: “With a rookie award from the Seoul Music Awards, we received 10 in total. With the start of the new year, I hope everyone will have a great 2020 year. ”

TXT’s Yeonjun commented on the group’s victory. He said: “I want to thank the people responsible for the Seoul Music Awards for inviting us. We also thank the people who came to watch. We will continue to release good music, so look forward to it. “

Not only does TXT take Korea by storm, but they also have a huge international audience. Right after their debut, they set a new record after landing at No. 140 on the Billboard 200. When asked what they thought their fans liked about them, Beomgyu replied: “I think ‘They like to see our hardworking and energetic teams. “

They also talked about what 2019 means to them. Taehyun shared: “2019 is significant because we have made our debut. It’s memorable because I was able to realize my dream after being an intern for so long. Every moment with MOA (TXT fans) also lasts in my memory. Yeonjun added, “This year we want to meet (our fans) as often as possible. If we have the chance, I want to try a concert for only MOA. I hope there is good news. “

(# 오늘 의 TXT) 200130 # 투모로우 바이 투게더 의 메세지? # 신인상? # 모아 감사 해요? # 모아 사랑 해요 ❣ @ 서울 가요 대상 pic.twitter.com/GNj3xoYrfV

– OFFICIAL TXT (@TXT_bighit) January 30, 2020

AB6IX also received a lot of love in 2019, especially for being a self-produced team with meaningful songs. Regarding their most recent rookie award, Lee Dae Hwi shared: “The Seoul Music Awards are a long standing award show, so I am grateful to have been invited to an award ceremony with tradition. We will show how grateful we are for good performance. Kim Dong Hyun also commented, “We are working hard for the five members to participate in the creation of our albums. I think our hard work has been well recognized with this incredible award, so we will work harder to share good performances and good music. “

Lee Dae Hwi opened the Seoul Music Awards with Kim Hyun Chul and Daybreak. He commented, “Thank you for giving me such a good opportunity. It was an honor to share the stage with confirmed artists whom I admire. “

AB6IX discussed their plans to go abroad this year, with Jeon Woong explaining, “We are planning a world tour this year. When we’re done, we’ll come back with a good album. Finally, Im Young Min commented: “Please show continued interest in the Seoul Music Awards and look forward to AB6IX. “

Source (1)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

How do you feel in this article?