ITZY’s Yeji talks about life-threatening childhood illnesses

In a recent live broadcast, Yeji from ITZY shared his frightening experience with a life-threatening childhood illness.

On January 24 KST, Yeji hosted a Naver V Live show from his hotel room in Washington, D.C., the final leg of ITZY’s US storefront tour. While thoughtfully advising fans to take care of their health, Yeji spoke of a heartbreaking memory from his childhood.

“Please be careful not to catch a cold,” she urged fans. “Even a small cold can turn into a serious illness. As this is the first time I have presented a solo V Live show in a long time, I will tell you something personal when I was young. “

Yeji went on to say, “When I was young, I got a cold. It was just a cold, nothing special, so I took medicine and thought I would be better if I rested. I was about eight years old (according to Korean calculations). But I continued to get worse over the days. So my mother ended up taking me to the doctor. “

“I remember I had a little fever at the time,” she said. “We went to the pediatrician and the doctor told us to go immediately to the university hospital.

“My memory is a little fuzzy, but I remember I was so dizzy that it was difficult for me to think correctly. My mom supported me as we got into a taxi, and it was to the point where I had no strength left in my body. My mother practically took me to the hospital. “

Yeji continued, “After examining me at the hospital, they told me to lie down and wait a while in the emergency room. So I was lying there with an IV … I closed my eyes, and when I opened them, two hours would have passed … I would do them again, and when I opened them again, three hours would have passed. I spent the whole day like this. Then they told me that I had to be hospitalized. “

“After I rested in the hospital, I woke up and it was at night,” she recalls, “and my mother was crying a lot. I had no energy, but I asked her, “Mom, why are you crying?” My mom said it was nothing. “

However, it became clear to Yeji the next day that things were getting serious. “My grandfather lives in Seoul, but he suddenly came to Jeonju the next day,” she said. “Then they suddenly put me in a bed and started to take me somewhere by ambulance. My grandfather and mother came with me to the Seoul hospital. “

After undergoing examinations at the Seoul hospital, Yeji – who suffers from atopy – learned that the unfortunate combination of atopy and the fact that she had a cold had led to dangerous results. The ITZY leader was diagnosed with not one, but three fatal conditions.

“Because of my cold, I ended up getting pneumonia,” said Yeji. “But because my illness had become so serious, I ended up with three conditions at once: osteomyelitis, septicemia (and pneumonia).”

She continued, “(The doctors) said I had to have surgery, but even the Seoul hospital said they thought surgery might not be a good idea. However, since I did not respond well to antibiotics, they (thought it might be necessary). They had to make an incision (in my chest) for surgery, but because I was still so young, they wanted to do their best to find antibiotics that would work for me instead. “

Fortunately, however, Yeji’s story came to a happy end. “I was transferred to the largest hospital (in Seoul), and luckily they were able to find antibiotics that worked for me,” she recalls. “So I got better and had a minor surgery instead of a major surgery.”

“I was hospitalized for almost a year, but I recovered,” said the idol.

Yeji continued to cry, revealing why her mother cried on her first night in the hospital – doctors warned her that her daughter might not be able to do it.

“After I got better and got out of the hospital, I asked my mom why she cried that night in Jeonju,” said Yeji. “She said that the doctors at the hospital told her to prepare for (the possibility of my death). I was shocked to hear this because I did not know that my condition was so serious. “

She happily concluded her story by saying, “Fortunately, I’m better now,” before once again urging her fans to take care of their health and see a doctor even for minor illnesses.

After playing in Washington, DC on January 24, local time, ITZY will head to New York for the final leg of their American tour.

