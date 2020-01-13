IU remains # 1 with “Blueming”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, January week 2

Loading...

IU’s “Blueming” is the # 1 song in our ranking for the fourth week in a row !. This song remains strong on all chart sources, and in its fourth week as champion, it gained even more points than last week. Congratulations again to IU!

Red Velvet’s “Psycho” rose from number two. The song topped the Gaon and Hanteo charts and won six victories in music shows.

The “HIP” of MAMAMOO, which came down from one place to No. 3, previously dominated our ranking for two weeks.

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Music table for singles – January 2020, week 2

Rang Song Artist / Band 11 (+3) 불티 (Spark) Taeyeon 12 (+3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속 에서 네 샴푸 향이 느껴진 거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 13 (-2) Feel Special TWICE 14 ( +4) To you my light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 15 (+1) Dear. Davichi 16 (-8) 첫 겨울 이니까 (first winter) Sung Si Kyung, IU 17 (-) 조금 취 했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 18 (+1) 사랑 이란 멜로 는 없어 (I always like You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 19 (+1) 이 번호 로 전화 해줘 (Call me back) Vibe 20 (-7) 십이월 이십오 일 의 고백 (My Christmas Wish) Jung Seung Hwan 21 (+1) 새 사랑 ( Another Amour) Song Ha Ye 22 (-1) 헤어진 우리 가 지켜야 할 것들 (farewell list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 23 (+1) 시든 꽃 에 물 을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 24 (+2) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 25 (+5) Remember Me Gummy 26 (-3) Phocha Hwang In Wook 27 (-2) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong 28 (- 1) 날 보러 와요 (Come See Me) AOA 29 (-) 워커 홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4 30 (-2) Again VOS 31 (+2) 술 이 문제 야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo 32 (+3) 허전해 (empty) Paul Kim 33 (-1) 바람 (Levanter) Stray Kids 34 (-3) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 35 (new) Thumbs Up MOMOLAND 36 (+2) Story of night fall Kassy 37 (-3) FEVER (feat. SUPERBEE, BIBI) Park Jin Young 38 (-1) 영화 속에 나오는 주인공 처럼 (Like a heroine in the film) Punch 39 (+4) 시간 이 필요해 (The time I need) Kim Jae Hwan 40 (+4) 누나 (NUNA) Kim Jae Hwan 41 (-1) Goodbye Wheein 42 (-6) As you wish WJSN 43 (-2) 우리 어떻게 할까요 (Are we going?) Chen 44 (-2) 하얀 겨울 (White Winter) Woojoo jjokkomi 45 (+2) 벗 (He’story) Nilo 46 (-7) Numb CIX 47 ( new) 그때 의 우리 (Yesterday) Punch 48 (-3) CHANEL (feat. Park Bom) MC Mong 49 (-3) 겨울 나비 (Winter Butterfly) Hyuk 50 (new) 우리 왜 헤어져야 해 (why break up?) Shin Ye Young

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart is unlike any other music chart or TV rankings. It takes into account the rankings of various major musical rankings in Korea as well as the most trendy artists of Soompi, making it a unique table that reflects what is happening in K-pop not only in Korea but worldwide . Our graph is made up of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

Youtube K-pop Songs + Clips – ten%

