[iu’s-agency-shares-update-on-lawful-motion-from-malicious-responses]

On February 17, IU’s agency shared a assertion on the lawful action they are getting towards malicious responses, rumors, and additional.

Back in October, Kakao M announced that it would be having legal motion for destructive reviews, rumors, and much more against IU. Because then, IU has moved to EDAM Leisure, a subsidiary agency less than Kakao M, but her new company has continued the operate started below Kakao M.

Read her agency’s statement under:

Hi there, this is EDAM Entertainment.

Below the motto, “Let’s flip the way we believe and produce a upcoming over and above our generation,” EDAM Leisure was fashioned to press forward not just celeb administration but also several leisure enterprises like the setting up and generation of albums and concert events.

We signed an special deal with the artist IU on the basis of mutual trust. We have taken over the pre-existing duties and platforms formerly operated by Kakao M and strategy to strengthen on them in upcoming.

As announced on Oct 18, 2019, a formal criticism against destructive comments about our artist, IU, has been filed. As a final result, many suspects have been recognized and investigated.

At the investigative agency’s request, it is challenging to reveal unique information about the system or point out of affairs, but punishments are getting issued gradually and we are awaiting notification of the success. We will proceed our checking with the assist of information and facts despatched in by admirers and proceed to get legal motion [against malicious comments] in foreseeable future.

We have also read the needs of followers and we are preparing to open an on-line retailer for our artist as perfectly as working challenging on opening a lot more channels of interaction involving the artist and lovers. The certain facts will be unveiled as quickly as probable.

We ask for everyone’s aid and desire on IU and EDAM Entertainment’s fresh start. We will grow to be an agency that can repay the sincerity of the many individuals who appreciate IU.

Thank you.