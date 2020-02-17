[iu’s-“crash-landing-on-you”-ost-gets-to-be-2nd-song-of-2020-to-achieve-best-all-eliminate]

IU carries on to soar on audio charts!

“I Give You My Heart,” IU’s OST for tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” was introduced on February 15 and swiftly rose to the top rated of realtime charts.

The tune has now absent on to rating a great all-kill as of 2: 30 p.m. KST on February 17.

2020.two.17 14: 30 (KST) https://t.co/YcCwtsI9ZX

iChart™ 퍼펙트 올킬(Fantastic AK)을 축하합니다! (9개 차트 올킬+iChart 주간 누적 1위)

아이유 (IU) – 마음을 드려요 pic.twitter.com/PCJsGoW14d — iChart™ (@instiz_ichart) February 17, 2020

A track receives a certified all-destroy when it is No. 1 on the every day and realtime charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada along with the realtime charts of Flo and iChart. A fantastic all-destroy is achieved when the song also gets to be No. one on iChart’s weekly chart in addition to the requirements of a qualified all-eliminate.

“I Give You My Heart” is the 2nd music to achieve a ideal all-get rid of in 2020 following Zico’s “Any Song.”

Congratulations to IU!