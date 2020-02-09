Ivan wasn’t wearing socks for his ‘MAFS’ wedding and the Internet hates it

The first week of Married At First Sight is coming to an end and somehow they still surprise us with more weddings. So many marriages at first glance, including that of Aleks and Ivan,

As someone who has never seen MAFS in my life, I have to admit I’m going blind. But I live very much for the fashion moments and it turns out that Twitter is also interested in everything tonight.

Personally, I would never marry a man I have never met, and today’s episode has shown exactly why it’s a damn bad idea. No, not because they could be a serial killer. Something far more terrifying.

Are you ready for it

You could marry a man who doesn’t wear socks for his own wedding.

Tonight we saw the “wedding” from Aleks and Ivan, Somehow it wasn’t the whole thing Ivan Milat what did the internet have to question this guy. Nope. It was his lack of socks.

No socks … that looks on her face! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/d6al0quAkJ

– David ???????? (@TheEducatedEel) February 9, 2020

I am a fairly maintenance-intensive person and I think it will be a damn Christmas miracle if I ever persuade someone to come up with a suggestion, but if he had the courage to rock the altar without socks, I would make a smoke bomb own wedding.

Apparently Aleks had the same idea.

What Alek wanted when she saw that Ivan didn’t have socks #MAFS pic.twitter.com/eJ5BNY1VQF

– Kath2015DG (@ Kath2015DG) February 9, 2020

Maybe Nine couldn’t get the extra money for a pair of socks, but that makes it even more terrible. Does that mean he doesn’t have socks at all? Are his toes constantly free?

Please tell me that she explicitly stated on Aleks’s application form that she can’t stand it if a man doesn’t wear socks with boots … oh you crazy expert you! #MAFS #MAFSAU

– Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) February 9, 2020

You can ignore some mistakes in a relationship or even learn to love your partner for them. But some things are just red flags. We call that, my friends, a deal breaker. Run, Aleks, run.

Nup. If he’s not wearing socks, it’s a deal breaker #MAFS pic.twitter.com/mypGTU8ufS

– Susan ???? (@ NovaStar77) February 9, 2020

No socks? Cold feet #MAFS

– Damn it! It’s swell! (@BlimeyItsSwell) February 9, 2020

Why wasn’t I married? Because I don’t wear socks. #MAFS

– Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) February 9, 2020

The man is a real estate agent. Please, I beg you, don’t buy a house from a man who doesn’t wear socks. You can’t trust them.

I am in real estate. I cannot claim socks in my tax return.

#MAFS

– Sachbrush (@sachbrush) February 9, 2020

Of course, the scene on Twitter sparked outrage and fans proclaimed that socks should be a legal requirement for anyone wearing a suit.

I will vote for the next election for anyone who makes it a crime not to wear real socks with a suit #MAFS #MAFSAU

– Peter Johnson (@ P_Johnson9) February 9, 2020

Ivan, my guy, is investing $ 4 in some damn socks.

Wear good socks !!! #mafs

– Mark (torn) (@ markc01) February 9, 2020

Image:

Married at first sight

