[Ivanka Trump Shares Photoshopped Shots With Indian Supporters]

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump puzzled the net on Sunday just after she shared photoshopped images of herself posing with Indian lovers adhering to the president’s trip to India last 7 days.

The doctored pictures showed male followers holding Trump and grabbing her arm in front of the Taj Mahal.

“I enjoy the heat of the Indian people… I created many new buddies!!!” she tweeted in response to quite a few shots.

I appreciate the heat of the Indian persons. …I created lots of new close friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

“Thank you for using me to the magnificent Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh!” she commented, along with a winky confront emoji, in response to a photoshopped photo of Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh with his legs about her lap. “It was an practical experience I will by no means forget!”

Thank you for using me to the stunning Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an knowledge I will by no means fail to remember! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Former George H. W. Bush White Home speechwriter Michael Johns praised Trump for sharing the photographs, declaring, “If we judge mother and father by the kind of kids they elevate, that is a mighty, mighty compliment of @realDonaldTrump. @IvankaTrump is a excellent sport and national asset.”