Ivan’s creepy kiss bothers us all

Everyone! We made it through the first week of MAFS! Open an 8 dollar barrel wine and treat yourself to a below-average toast! These people would do that!

After 84 years we are terribly finished with the weddings. I’m starting to think that this whole show will be just a wedding, followed by a honeymoon with the train crash. WHERE. ARE. THE. INFAMOUS. DINNER. PARTIES.

Rise to Cyrell’s level

I’m sure this is my first full time rodeo with MAFS. In earlier years I was just getting involved when people started sleeping with other spouses and throwing drinks in the face. However, you cannot save retrospectives if there is a real crash. So dive right into another week of weddings!

Speaking of diving – boy, we finally made it to Connie, the shark creeper / marine biology student who is 50% on the way to an emotional breakdown. Nobody should leave this delicate flower on this show. I can see her heart on my sleeve at all times and it shouts very clearly: “Come on, Connie, you damn idiot, you are unable to reach this level of chaos.”

We visit Connie again as a resident shark stalker when she tells us how much she loves staring at sharks and touching their fins inappropriately, or whatever. She has been laughing a little too long and tells us how she goes to the cinema. This woman will collapse.

My first thought when we see her trying on clothes is: THIS WOMAN HAS TATTOOED A SHARK ON HER ARM:

ummmmmmmm

It’s too early to say, but my god. The experts compare her to Jonathan, a FIFO worker, and the one I thought was hot.

I still see it

Except – oh my god – he’s not “Jonathan”, he’s … JONETHEN.

Look, an ex of mine is a “Jonathon” and even I couldn’t understand that. He would also write the shortened version as “Jono” and not as “Jonno” and it would clearly be “JONNO TWO N”. It was a secret irritation in my soul the entire length of our relationship.

Can you imagine what kind of heebie jeebies I have right now when I am very upset about the “o” in his name and know that I have to write JonEthEn every time this guy is on the screen?

NO. We hope that these two will separate early.

However, JonEthEEEEEn is ~ relaxed ~ and ~ relaxed ~, which we know because the producers show him how he slides down stairways (who the hell does that) and sits in a room with a strategically placed guitar in the background (someone with a guitar on (display in your room does not play a guitar).

yiew bro yeah nah wiewww surf chillin yeah schooey time where you prefer to be ayyyy

He lives (of course) on the Gold Coast and (of course) is very, very happy on the Gold Coast. That sounds like “I don’t want to move, sorry”, so it’s likely to be a problem on the track.

Before we see how these two meet, let’s go to Ivan (Eeeee-van).

Ok, can I take it because I’m obsessed with Ivan? Yes, yes, he is Mr. Busy Man. He believes in this annoying, difficult way of the reality TV experience. But I only notice him as someone who is basically himself. When he says to his mother, “Can you stop playing so much?” DEAD.

For some uncomfortable reason, I want this man to find love

He also likes cucumbers, never a bad thing.

That is my idea of ​​good food

The experts pair Ivan with Aleks, the woman from Episode 1, who had lip fillers about 30 minutes in front of the camera.

I made a terrible mistake

They say that because she is Serbin and Ivan Ukrainian, they will share the same traditional values. Except … Aleks seems to be a kind of party girl who is very confident and loud. I felt like Ivan wanted some kind of sea cucumber man who whispers a lot.

Anyway, back to Connie. She sits down with her mother and sister to spread the word that she’s doing the stupidest dating show in Australia. Her mother literally loses her shit with laughter.

HAHAHAHAHA TELL US ANOTHER CONNIE HAHAHA YOU CHANCER

They can’t believe she’s doing it anyway – why do we have to see them tell their parents that they are getting married in incredibly staged scenes? As if they didn’t know about the 90 cameras that put their noses up there.

Indeed, scrape it off – Ivan’s trip to his parents becomes his mother, who demonstrates her piano skills to the nation. This woman is out for FAME and I want to get the bread from Ivan’s mother, you have to endure the humiliation of your son and his sockless loafers, you deserve your 5 minutes.

Please stop, I ask you

His parents are literally the best. They basically put him to shame in front of Australia and say that he never hired a girl, didn’t like talking about it, etc.

“I also want to mention the time you spent in the back yard.”

Back to Connie – she is preparing for her wedding day and we still haven’t got a good look at the maybe shark tattoo. However, your dress is probably the most beautiful in the series.

legit, that’s nice

To Aleks who says she wants her new husband to look like Channing Tatum. Cue a shot of Ivan clumsily coping with a VERY LARGE PACKAGE I CONFRONT.

I needed a content warning

Either he rolled up a couple of socks or the guy is hung up and I don’t like either scenario at the moment. I’m afraid.

Anyway, back to Joneeeetheeeeen and Connie’s wedding. Connie’s mother doesn’t look enthusiastic on Joneeetheeeen.

Your name is stupid and you are stupid

UPDATE: Connie’s arm is a peacock, not a shark.

Maybe she was a peacock stalker in a previous life

Anyway, guys, I got a little emotional when JonEthEn turned and saw Connie. He BEAMING

CUUUUUUUTEEEEE

Unless they go kissing, Joneeeetheeeen goes in for a full pasch, but Connie just pecks.

No, my god, make it stop

Over at Ivan / Aleks’ wedding, and I can’t get over these two guests:

Why is that suddenly the Tudors

When Aleks walks down the aisle, she immediately feels like … Oh …

* screams inside *

Then he looks directly at his horrendous shoes without socks.

It is a real crime

Comment: Has Nine just given up? I’m pretty sure their wedding is in a studio.

I am 99% sure that this is today’s show with some dragons hanging

Aleks estimates that producers Ivan are the exact opposite of their usual type, but she says she is open to this experience. Which is, um, the whole point of this SHOW. Why so many of these people are something like “you are not my typeeeee” and refuse to try at all (COUNT LOUD, COUNT LOUD) is a mystery to me.

However, here is a little thing. Aleks is all “he has a really nice smile, it is so comforting to stand next to him”, which would all be cute and sweet, except that Ivan’s idea of ​​normal altar small talk says “what is your morning routine”.

How was your morning number two Soft or hard chairs?

Whatever your boat is swimming, I think. Aleks says her vows and they contain the words “tradition”, “good morals” and “family values”, so sir “my wife should be morally better on her hen night” looks like this:

ahhh yes, maybe she is my whispering sea cucumber princess

They move to photos that are so uncomfortable that I want to burn my entire living room down so I don’t look at them.

What you are doing

Aleks says she likes her jokes – they are both sarcastic and find themselves funny. But I think it’s like a tax advisor trying to fill the silence while waiting for an application to register online.

“Now get out of this tax bracket and into my bed, Uhurhurhur.”

I am so sorry for this caption.

Then – oh god, I don’t even know if I can write that – Aleks makes a sexy joke about Ivan who has to undo all the buttons on her dress tonight and he gets very excited and kisses her VERY COMFORTABLE ON THE PURCHASES.

I speak like this:

nonononononononono

Then he leaned forward slowly, as if he were taking a part of her neck like a vampire:

NONONONONONONONONONO

And then slowly and JUICY OH GOD MAKE IT STOP plant a kiss on her cheek.

OH GOD PLEASE I PLEASE PLEASE YOU

It shook me so much that I had to make a comfortably hot Milo. Thank God we took a break from advertising. THANK YOU GOD.

When we get back it’s time for JonEEEEthEEEn and Connie’s photo shoot. Fortunately, they are much less disruptive.

ok thank god i couldn’t stand licking my face anymore

Nothing special happens there. We go to the reception of Ivan and Aleks. They understand themselves “like a burning house”, but I have the feeling in my waters that it is the whole wedding and in fact they will hate each other. It has that chaotic high energy that Hayley / David’s wedding had. And see how they end.

Over at Connie and JonEthEn’s reception, Connie is worried about her mother. With good reason if these camera shots are all you need:

We all know that she is in love with the working shark anyway

She will NOT have this fake wedding and she WILL tell the cameras about it.

ugh and there is a woman with a fake camilla

Fortunately, she thaws when JonEthEn mentions his father who had a stroke. I mean, she either overcame her disgust or she just pretended to keep a shit under the nose when someone cried over his DISABLED FATHER. It’s a surefire way to make all of Australia hate you.

by the way, it is supportive. It’s a hint of smize that I hate you for

Meanwhile, Ivan’s mother – the star of this series, gives her a place to attend – at Ivan / Aleks’s wedding, with the personal transportation. She tends to complain to Aleks about her singing skills.

oh what is that little performance?

She says Ivan won’t let her sing at reception (rude, we want to, give people what they want), but maybe one day she and Aleks could sing together.

In a fantastic message, a two-headed woman convinced Joanne that she just MUST sing. MUST be easy.

YES TWO HEADED LADY

Short return trip to “Connie and Jonnie” (no), who leave their reception. BACK TO IVAN AND JOANNE “SHIRLEY BASSEY”. Joanne gets Aleks to join her. This man laughs like he’s a crazy doctor who just made the human centipede:

it was like HaHAAAAAGGGHHHHAGGGHHHHAHAHAGGHHH

Look, Joanne isn’t that great, but she’s not bad either. Aleks gets in while Ivan behaves like a seven-year-old who pees in front of the class.

PEE-VAN! PEE-VAN! PEE-VAN!

After that he’s such a little bitch that Aleks tries him. She says he should count his blessings because his parents are actually there (facts) and she cries daily because hers is not there (I just think we have to remind these people that these are not real weddings, but ok) ,

Ivan sets off to think about everything in the plastic throne.

this is the Oscar-winning film The Kings Speech

In the end, Aleks says she understands Ivan’s tantrum because he’s only European and she’s still happy to be married to the giant baby.

About Connie and JonEEEEthEEEEn going to bed and giggling. Although the producers put maximum romantic music on it, all they say is, “Yes. Yes. ”Over and over again until we all die.

Yes. Yes? Yes! Yes…

Over at Casa Ivan / Aleks, and we’re already getting an “I’m putting on my PJs, MATEY” from Aleks, which actually means, “I’m going to be as sexless as possible, my sexless friend”.

Of course, she is amazed when LARGE PACKAGE COMES WITHOUT WARNING:

BAM!

She lets him put on a bathrobe and then when he goes to bed and strategically wraps himself closer to her side, she tells him to essentially piss off.

I’ll kill your balls when you get closer

He asks if they “play any games” before going to bed (oh god) and she just says no. She makes a joke out of it, they turn off the light, the end.

Until tomorrow! When this REALLY horrible guy marries! And hopefully):

I am a cowboy on a Steeeel horse that I stand on Image:

MAFS