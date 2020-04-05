Simona Halp is trying to shine due to the suspension of the tennis season due to the pandemic of the virus.

The No. 1 former Romanian world number one was Serena Williams’ perfect performance in last year’s final, but the cancellation of the Grand Slam this week means she won’t be defending her title this summer.

Halp, 28, is returning to his native Romania and has been hospitalized at home for 22 days, looking only briefly for his whereabouts.

Asked about the cancellation of Wimbledon, which was announced on Wednesday, Halpe jokingly told the Tennis Legends Eurosport podcast: “I take it positively, because I’ve been defending the title for two years!

“So I have to live with it for another year to be a good thing again.”

WTA and ATP tours are closed earlier than mid-July, but Halep is preparing for a longer suspension than the season – probably the whole year.

“I know the worst case scenario in my mind is that it will be canceled this year, and yes, I’m sure if we listen and stay home safely,” he said.

“Right now, I think it’s longer than July. We’re hoping for an open United States [August 31 to September 13], but we’re not sure, because New York is working now.

“This is the longest period I have ever touched a rocket. Not a cannon, a rocket – from Dubai,” he said. “And I want to continue that for another month.

“I just kept it very safe, because I’m a little scared of it, and I just want to stay cool,” he said.

Halp said that while losing his job, it is true that sports have faded during the global crisis.

“It’s just a global problem, and I just want to say that it’s more certain that everything has been canceled. It’s not a small problem, it’s a big problem. And we just have to listen to what they’re saying to stay home.” Let’s be very safe. “

“Tennis is not everything in my life.”

Reuters

