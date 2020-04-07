‘I’ve got a personal island,’ Dana White said of UFC events going ahead

As other athletes look for solutions to how to bring about the conditions in a pandemic, UFC director Dana White believes she has come up with a solution.

The UFC 249 will appear on April 18 originally scheduled to be held in New York City but was forced to move due to the spread of Covid-19 and restricted to public gatherings.

After much speculation about whether the event will go ahead, White told TMZ Entertainment on Monday that it was “a day or two away” on securing a special island. which will hold the next meeting, and the night after the fight.

He said “We’ve got the infrastructure right now so I’m going to start the international battle as well.”

“I will not be able to get the international battlefield, everyone, into the US, so I have a private city. I will start flying them all to the private area. owned and made international combat from there. So on April 18, the UFC came back and ran. “

While he declined to disclose the location of the island, White made sure the checkpoints would be in place to make sure that only “100% of athletes” would compete.

The island will be closed to fans – with the incident reported only to ESPN – and only a few media partners will be allowed.

The fighters will gather in one place before private jets fly them to the island. White said even combatants “will never know where they went.”

“We’ve been working on this since the world went down and every day, when we were working on something, we would wake up the next day and the world would change. That’s the hard part. thing I have to do. “

The White House came a few days after one of Australia’s most popular soccer players, the National Rugby League (NRL), announced they were thinking about asking to prepare each player of luxury in trying to get the sport on TV as soon as the.

The Codenamed Project Apollo, players from all 16 NRL teams will be isolated at the Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island, off the coast of Queensland, to be buried and restored to the arena. more packages will be announced worldwide.

The main fight of UFC 249 was determined to see the unbeaten fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his title against Tony Ferguson.

But after Nurmagomedov returned to his home in Dagestan, Russia, White confirmed that the winner would not be competitive.

And while Ferguson believes Nurmagomedov should have his name cut out for the fight, White does not blame Russia.

“It’s not an Indian offense, it’s not a crime,” he told TMZ Sports. “These are some of the things you can’t possibly plan, plan or dream that this can do.”

Nurmagomedov’s absence White sought a strike against Ferguson, and on Monday night, Justin Gaethje signed up to take part in the main event.

“The fight is signed and is 100% ON for ESPN’s place on EARTH !!!!” Free speech on Twitter.

Gaethje tweeted: “I’m terrible and I’m f *** en loving it.”