I’ve lost my mind about this insanely large fern that has taken over a suburban home

Loading...

Happy Monday to this giant fern that has taken over the home of a Twitter user and ONLY to this giant fern.

Riley (@ riley909090) went to Twitter to share a series of pictures of a so-called “big” fern.

You will be forgiven for assuming that this is a type of fern that holds a medium-sized pot and is probably large enough not to look weird if it is only on the ground and not on some kind of raised surface.

But no, this fern is BIG.

How big is the whole trunk of your car.

Looks ridiculously oversized no matter where you place it, big.

I bought a fern that was simply described as “big” and I didn’t know what the hell I got in pic.twitter.com/91TdduRzCF myself

– riley (@ riley909090) January 12, 2020

The monstrous beast, which I can only assume is the new alpha male of this household, was an absolute bargain. Riley only paid $ 40 for the plant from an older couple who also filled a jar of homemade honey.

no matter where we put it, it looks ominously gigantic pic.twitter.com/jdwQLytGiZ

– riley (@ riley909090) January 12, 2020

At this point this is the house of the fern and Riley is currently living in it.

Frankly, it’s the world of the fern.

Riley also pointed out that the fern is so big that “it has an incredibly terrifying aura,” which is just the mood we all have to target.

pic.twitter.com/vq9UGfrZCF

– riley (@ riley909090) January 12, 2020

Swiss Post collected 322,000 likes and 36,000 retweets in less than 24 hours. The facility is a full Internet celebrity at this point.

Obviously the answers were incredible.

Throw out the furniture. Get a loincloth. Plant a few vines and get a bone stick. Everything is going to be fine. Just join in.

– Scott (@scrottie), January 12, 2020

Yikes pic.twitter.com/CQJuPjAny9

– Julie El Taher (@DrNancyDrew) January 13, 2020

No !!! It is not bad !!! It looks like SideShow Bob !!! … Oh wait… ???? pic.twitter.com/BzbOz7YcZN

– ???? Monkey ???? Jean ???? (@_MonkeyJean_) January 13, 2020

Who needs a furry child when you can have a fern child that is literally taller than most human children? I didn’t know I needed a giant fern in my house, but I certainly did.

Give me give me give me