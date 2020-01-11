Ivory Coast identifies an adolescent blind passenger who was found dead in Air France’s aircraft landing gear

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – The body of a blind passenger in the undercarriage of an Air France plane came from a 15-year-old boy on the Ivorian coast, the Ministry of Transport said.

The government identified the teenager as Any Guibahi Laurent Bathelemy of Yopougon.

“His identity was confirmed by his parents,” the ministry said on Friday.

Workers at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris discovered Any’s body on a long-haul flight from Abidjan on Tuesday. They think he died of extreme cold or suffocation.

Transport Minister Amadou Koné said the video footage showed that the boy gained access to the aircraft’s undercarriage by grasping the landing gear as the aircraft prepared to take off.

The government said it is conducting an investigation to determine how Any got access to the plane.

“The government assures users and operators of Abidjan Airport that the circumstances of the tragedy have not jeopardized the key results achieved and have led to Abidjan Airport’s safety certifications,” said Koné.