ivy-and-tei-shut-down-phony-rumors-about-involvement-in-spiritual-group-linked-to-coronavirus-outbreak-in-korea

Singers Ivy and Tei responded to bogus rumors circulating about their spiritual beliefs.

South Korea is at this time grappling with the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), with a religious team identified as Shincheonji playing a essential position in the outbreak in the Daegu region. As far more confirmed cases are staying claimed, on the web speculation is growing about celebrities who may possibly be affiliated with this religious group.

On March three, Lee Dong Wook‘s agency produced a assertion just after the actor was named in these untrue rumors and they warned of authorized motion.

Later on that day, Ivy shared a screenshot on Instagram of a concept titled “Famous superstars who are Shincheonji believers.” The singer blurred out the names of other celebs mentioned in this information other than for her individual and extra a caption to convey her outrage.

She wrote, “Groundless rumors are obscuring vital matters in the course of turbulent moments. I simply cannot even giggle because I’m so dumbfounded. Be cautious of rumors. A world ridden with pretend information.” The submit has considering that been deleted.

Tei also shared his ideas on these rumors. With a picture of his restaurant, he wrote, “I’m slowly and gradually acquiring offended. The opening of the second Teisty Burger restaurant, which might be compact but is a little something I have labored challenging to prepare for, has been postponed. Even much more so than the unavoidable instances, the explanation for the delay was for the reason that I located out that the assembly of a religious team usually takes place close to listed here. I’m struggling along with my staff members with no even currently being ready to choose an opening date. But what? I’m a member of that religion? Don’t use this problem to unfold phony information and facts for fun! You should! I beg you!”

He additional in the hashtag, “My friends explained to me not to curse so I’m deleting the curse word” and “Love your enemies.”

