Ivy League Cancels Basketball Match Over Coronavirus

The Ivy League’s basketball event was scheduled for Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion.

In a transfer introduced on Tuesday, the Ivy League became the very first conference to cancel its basketball event prior to March Insanity owing to coronavirus considerations.

Scheduled to be held at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion, the eight-staff tournament (4 women’s teams and 4 men’s groups) was intended to idea-off this weekend.

As a result of the cancelation, the Ivy League’s two normal-year champions – the Princeton girls and Yale gentlemen – will acquire the conference’s automated bids to the NCAA Tournament.

The Ivy League has decided to terminate the League’s future Basketball Tournaments and implement remarkably-restrictive, in-venue spectator limits for all other approaching campus athletics situations.

“We have an understanding of and share the disappointment with scholar-athletes, coaches and admirers who will not be ready to take part in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris mentioned in a statement. “Regrettably, the information and facts and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and healthcare pros have certain us that this is the most prudent decision.”

The conference’s final decision was ripped by Harvard guard Bryce Aiken immediately after the Crimson finished in 2nd location in the convention with a 21-8 report.

“Horrible, horrible, terrible selection and complete disregard for the gamers and groups that have set their hearts into this season,” Aiken wrote on Twitter. “This is completely wrong on so quite a few degrees and the Ivy League must do its thanks diligence to come across a greater option. Absolutely everyone appreciates the dangers of taking part in.”

The Ivy League’s controversial decision comes hours immediately after Harvard introduced all classes on campus will be shifting to an on line-only format.

Commencing immediately, the Ivy League is also employing restrictive in-venue spectator restrictions for all other approaching campus athletic gatherings and canceling all out-of-year techniques and competitions.

