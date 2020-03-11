Ivy League, NESCAC terminate spring sports activities seasons

The Ivy League declared Wednesday it has cancelled its slate of spring athletics, prematurely ending the seasons of hundreds of athletes across the Northeast as fears of coronavirus an infection distribute across the globe.

On Wednesday, the Earth Wellness Firm declared the spread of COVID-19 a all over the world pandemic.

Athletics leagues across the entire world — together with qualified leagues in North The united states — have taken varying degrees of preventative steps currently, ranging from video game and year cancellations to taking part in in vacant arenas and stadiums.

The Ivy League is the first NCAA Division I league to terminate its spring season.

The cancellation also impacted groups nonetheless participating in out the conclude of their winter season sports activities seasons. The Ivy League basketball match, scheduled for this coming weekend at Harvard College, was cancelled previously this 7 days, with Yale and Princeton declared men’s and women’s champions, respectively.

The Harvard men’s hockey staff, scheduled to participate in in an ECAC Division I hockey quarterfinal this weekend at RPI, has forfeited what was intended to be a best 2-of-3 collection. The Crimson’s time is now complete.

In Division III, the NESCAC, which features small colleges across New England this kind of as Tufts, Amherst, Williams and Bowdoin, has also cancelled its spring sports season amid coronavirus considerations.

In the meantime, Hockey East men’s groups, slated to maintain four most effective-of-3 quarterfinal sequence this weekend, have responded to varying levels.

3rd seed UMass-Lowell, which hosts No. 6 Boston University, will do so without having enthusiasts at the Tsongas Center, as will No. 2 UMass, which hosts No. 7 Northeastern.

No. 4 UMaine, which hosts No. 5 UConn, has declared that it will not limit fans from attending game titles, though the university has introduced college students will participate in distance studying for the remainder of the spring semester.

Leading seed Boston Faculty has however to make a decision on regardless of whether they will permit lovers to attend their quarterfinal matchup in opposition to No. 8 Providence.