iwo-jima-veteran-from-north-carolina-meets-with-new-marines-on-75th-anniversary-of-struggle

It really is been 75 a long time considering that Sgt. Fred Reidenbach of North Carolina landed on enemy territory.

“The only factor we could do is dig in and hope for the ideal,” reported Reidenbach, who was in the Marines.

Reidenbach, 97, fought in the struggle of Iwo Jima. He invested about 20 days on the island.

“We misplaced a large amount of very good men. By no means leaves my brain. Their memories are really properly etched in your mind,” Reidenbach mentioned

It can be a day that adjusted his everyday living without end and 75 many years afterwards he was with a group of youthful Marines on a day they will also in no way forget.

“Persons read through by means of historical past and they’re like these functions materialize, but they never assume about the people who truly experienced to go as a result of and do all those factors to make historical past,” reported Pfc. Jessica Larsen.

Larsen, just 19 a long time old, is a single of the 105 Marines who will cease at the USO in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. They have accomplished Maritime battle education and are headed to Camp Johnson for Army Profession Specialty College.

But first they obtained words of encouragement from a fellow Marine. A long time separate them but once a Marine often a Marine.