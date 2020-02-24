iz*1-formally-sets-new-k-pop-lady-team-history-for-very-first-7-days-album-gross-sales

It is official! IZ*One particular has set a new K-pop lady group record for initial week album income with their newest album “BLOOM*IZ“!

The team experienced by now broken the history on February 17, the working day of the album’s release. On February 21, IZ*A person turned the very first K-pop female group to attain 300,000 income in to start with 7 days sales. A week after its launch, Hanteo Chart introduced that the album sold a overall of 356,313 copies. The dates considered in this calculation are February 17 by way of 23.

The present-day prime five of K-pop lady group first 7 days album sales are as follows:

IZ*A single “BLOOM*IZ” (2020) – 356,313 2 times “Feel Special” (2019) – 154,028 Twice “FANCY YOU” (2019) – 151,051 BLACKPINK “Kill This Love” (2019) – 146,094 IZ*1 “HEART*IZ” (2019) – 132,109

“BLOOM*IZ” also topped worldwide iTunes album charts following its launch. Congratulations to IZ*1!

Supply (one)