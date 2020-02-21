[iz*a-single-makes-background-as-1st-k-pop-lady-team-to-reach-three-hundred,000-album-gross-sales-in-1st-week-on-hanteo]

IZ*A single has made record!

On February 21, Hanteo Chart declared that as of that working day at 11 a.m. KST, IZ*ONE’s album “BLOOM*IZ” surpassed 300,000 in very first week profits. This is the very first time that a lady team has obtained around 300,000 gross sales in their first week.

“BLOOM*IZ” was released on February 17 at 6 p.m. KST, and by 11 a.m. KST on February 21 it experienced achieved 315,525 gross sales. There are nevertheless a few days still left in the to start with week gross sales interval for “BLOOM*IZ,” building exhilaration about what new heights the album could reach.

IZ*ONE’s “BLOOM*IZ” earlier also broke the record for highest first 7 days product sales for a lady group on the day of the album’s release.

“BLOOM*IZ” features the title monitor “FIESTA.” Look at out their MV right here!

