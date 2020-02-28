iz*one-particular-grabs-no.-two-on-oricon’s-weekly-albums-chart-with-“bloom*iz”

IZ*ONE’s new album made a strong debut on Oricon’s weekly albums chart!

The group’s initially comprehensive album “BLOOM*IZ” was introduced on February 17, and it’s now taken the No. two spot on the weekly albums chart of Japan’s most significant audio statistics internet site Oricon. They realized this with a rating of 27,236 details.

IZ*A single has also set a new file for lady team first 7 days sales on Hanteo with their album, and they’ve also topped worldwide iTunes charts.

IZ*ONE’s album capabilities the title track “Fiesta.” Check out it out listed here!