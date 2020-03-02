iz*one-rises-to-no.-1-with-“fiesta”;-soompi’s-k-pop-music-chart-2020,-march-week-1

After six weeks of dominance by Red Velvet’s “Psycho,” a new song has finally taken over the top spot! IZ*ONE’s “FIESTA” scored high on every chart source and entered the chart at No. 1. Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Although their comeback was delayed by several months due to controversy involving the “Produce 101” series, IZ*ONE was able to make a successful comeback with their first studio album “BLOOM*IZ” following a long hiatus. The title song “FIESTA” is a future house style dance song with bass and synth sounds. The festive song represents IZ*ONE being in full bloom and turning their dreams into reality

After its long reign at No. 1, “Psycho” continues to prove its longevity as it still remains strong at No. 2 this week.

Rounding out the top three is IU’s “I Give You My Heart”, the 11th and final single from the OST of the tvN drama “Crash Landing On You,” which placed three songs in the top 10 this week. “I Give You My Heart” is a song that expresses the heartfelt wishes Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin).

The final new song in the top 10 this week is BTS’s “ON.” Despite being released near the end of the week, the title track from BTS’s fourth studio album “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7” made a strong entry at No. 6. The powerful hip hop song reflects on BTS’s experiences since their debut seven years ago and accepts the challenges that come along as a result.

Singles Music Chart – March 2020, Week 1 1 (new) FIESTA Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 45 Peak on chart

2 (-1) Psycho Chart Info 1 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (new) I Give You My Heart Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (–) HIP Chart Info 4 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-2) Any song Chart Info 3 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

6 (new) ON Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-1) METEOR Chart Info 6 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Here I Am Again Chart Info 7 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (-1) Let Us Go Chart Info 8 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

10 (-1) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers Chart Info 9 Previous rank 25 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+7) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 12 (-2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night) Noel 13 (–) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 14 (+29) 시작 (Start) Gaho 15 (-1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love) AKMU 16 (-1) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 17 (-5) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic 18 (+5) 내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind) Song Ga In 19 (-8) 교차로 (Crossroads) GFRIEND 20 (new) 노을 (Sunset) Davichi 21 (-5) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 22 (+5) 나의 모든 날 (All of My Days) Kim Sejeong 23 (-6) 다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young 24 (-5) 조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 25 (new) 그때 그 아인 (Someday, The Boy) Kim Feel 26 (-5) 잘 지내고 있는지 궁금해 (I miss you) V.O.S 27 (-3) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 28 (-2) Phocha Hwang In Wook 29 (new) Scream DreamCatcher 30 (-8) Feel Special TWICE 31 (+5) Obsession EXO 32 (-4) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 33 (-8) Loveship Paul Kim, Chungha 34 (-3) 너의 하루는 좀 어때 (Your Day) Gummy 35 (-2) 헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 36 (-1) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye 37 (+2) DUN DUN EVERGLOW 38 (+2) 달이 태양을 가릴 때 (Eclipse) Moonbyul 39 (-10) 내게 들려주고 싶은 말 (Dear Me) Taeyeon 40 (-8) Dr. 베베 (Dr. BeBe) PENTAGON 41 (–) 워커홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4 42 (-8) So What LOONA 43 (-6) REVEAL The Boyz 44 (–) 안녕 (Goodbye) Kim Jae Hwan 45 (-15) 뛰어들게 (Dive) iKON 46 (-8) BOUNCY Rocket Punch 47 (+2) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1 48 (-2) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong 49 (-2) 이 번호로 전화해줘 (Call me back) Vibe 50 (-8) 술이 문제야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 10%