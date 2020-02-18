[iz*one-tops-itunes-charts-all-over-the-entire-world-with-“bloom*iz”]

IZ*One particular is topping iTunes charts around the globe with their prolonged-awaited comeback!

As of February 18 at 10 a.m. KST, IZ*ONE’s first full album “BLOOM*IZ” soared to the best of iTunes album charts in 15 regions like Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Macao, Indonesia, Brunei, Belize, and Latvia.

On top of that, “BLOOM*IZ” also entered the prime 10 of iTunes album charts in 28 locations which includes Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Ukraine, Poland, Mexico, Turkey, and additional.

IZ*One also impressed on iTunes K-pop single schart, getting the No. one spot in 6 nations around the world such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Spain, Eire, and Japan. They also entered the major 10 in 11 regions and entered the best five in 10 locations.

“BLOOM*IZ” just lately broke the to start with week album gross sales file for K-pop female teams with a overall of about 184,000 albums bought on just the initially day. Their title monitor “FIESTA” topped domestic realtime audio charts with the other tracks in their album also getting a warm response from the public.

Congratulations to IZ*One particular on their profitable comeback!

Observe IZ*A person conduct their new songs on their comeback display in this article!

