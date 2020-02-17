[iz*one’s-“bloom*iz”-breaks-k-pop-woman-group-document-for-very-first-week-album-product-sales-on-day-of-launch]

IZ*ONE’s “BLOOM*IZ” has broken the 1st week album gross sales record for K-pop girl groups on the day of the album’s launch!

TWICE’s “Feel Special” held the earlier record with 154,028 copies sold in the initial week of its launch, and IZ*ONE’s “BLOOM*IZ” has broken the history with roughly 175,249 copies bought on Hanteo Chart as of February 17 at seven p.m. KST.

The album was produced on February 17 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that the album’s sales for the approaching six days and 23 hours will also count towards its full 1st week profits.

The latest best 5 of K-pop lady group initially 7 days album revenue are as follows:

IZ*A person “BLOOM*IZ” (2020) – 175,249 and counting 2 times “Feel Special” (2019) – 154,028 2 times “FANCY YOU” (2019) – 151,051 BLACKPINK “Kill This Love” (2019) – 146,094 IZ*One “HEART*IZ” (2019) – 132,109

Congratulations to IZ*A single! Look at the tunes movie for the album’s title observe “FIESTA” here!