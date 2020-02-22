[iz*one’s-kwon-eun-bi-to-get-a-split-from-promotions-for-well-being-factors]

On February 22, IZ*One particular shared an announcement about Kwon Eun Bi on the group’s formal fan café.

The statement reads:

Good day, this is Off The Data Leisure.

Even while IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi’s issue was poor, she expressed her robust want to participate in promotions until the conclusion. Even so, following the physician advised rest, we have made the decision that just after “Inkigayo” on February 23, she will be getting a break to get well her situation.

Kwon Eun Bi will not attend the fan indicator function [after “Inkigayo”]. We check with for fans’ knowing and we apologize for leading to them issue.

We will do our ideal to aid Kwon Eun Bi recover her wellbeing and strengthen her situation so that she can stand in front of followers with a balanced overall look. Thank you.