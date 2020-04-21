J.B. Pritzker launches Trump for “Fomenting Protests”

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) responded to the President on Tuesday Donald Trump turning him over to the test capability of his state.

Pritzker told the Washington Post Robert Costa the president does not understand the difference between ‘test ability and test results’.

Illinois ovGovPritzker said he was disappointed with the rhetoric and messages coming from President Trump. “It incites protests and incites some violence.” pic.twitter.com/D9o7llU4rs

The governor also expressed concern about the president’s recent tweets “sparking protests” in some states where people are gathering for small demonstrations calling for reopening.

Pritzker said the goal should be the priority of safety and health, but “that doesn’t seem to be the message from the president” with the LIBERATE tweets.

“I know what he’s trying to do, it’s a political maneuver in the middle of a national emergency and it has to stop. What could that mean? It could mean terrible things. You could end up with violence, “he said.

Pritzker added that he has seen “large crowds in other states where they will honestly give each other corona and people will unfortunately get sick and some people may die as a result of the rhetoric of the president who made them protest.”

